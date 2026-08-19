More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Portugal probes antisemitism at University of Coimbra

Posters, death threats and an alleged assault prompt scrutiny at the university, whose scholars preserved Jewish texts during the Inquisition.

A man walks across Inquisition Patio in Coimbra, Portugal on Oct. 16, 2016. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
A man walks across Inquisition Patio in Coimbra, Portugal on Oct. 16, 2016. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Portugal’s government last week asked its prosecutor general to investigate allegations of antisemitic hate speech and intimidation at the University of Coimbra, one of the country’s most prestigious institutes of higher learning and a symbol of resistance to the Inquisition.

The request by the office of Portugal’s secretary of state for higher education, Cláudia Sarrico, to Prosecutor General Amadeu Guerra concerns cases between July 2024 and May 2026 in which posters, stickers and graffiti containing antisemitic material and incitement against Jews, Israelis and Zionists were displayed at the Faculty of Sciences and Technology and other university faculties, including law, medicine and chemistry, the Lusa news agency reported on Aug. 13.

The embassy of Israel in Lisbon welcomed the investigation.

“We are pleased to learn that the Portuguese authorities have decided to open an investigation into antisemitism at the University of Coimbra,” an embassy spokesperson wrote on X.

One of the posters read: “Zionists should carry a certificate to prove they’re human.” Another read: “Beware of Zionists,” JNS has learned. One doctoral student, Bar Harel, who holds U.S., Portuguese and Israeli citizenship, was subjected to death threats and a physical assault for displaying a small Israeli flag on his backpack, according to the report sent to the prosecutors by the state secretary’s office.

The University of Coimbra is among several prestigious universities in Europe and beyond where anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric and intimidation exploded after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, unleashing a regional war.

Founded in 1290, the University of Coimbra is Portugal’s oldest, and seventh oldest in the world. Its story is intertwined with one of the most traumatic events of the Jewish People in Europe: the Inquisition.

Throughout the Inquisition, which began in Portugal in 1536, the same year that the University of Coimbra moved to that city from Lisbon, scholars from the university hid Jewish manuscripts that the state-led Inquisition authorities had banned and collected to destroy, according to António Eugénio Maia do Amaral, the university’s senior librarian and deputy director at its General Library. This left the university in possession of a collection of rare, pristine Jewish manuscripts found nowhere else, including the 15th-century Abravanel Hebrew Bible. It is kept in a climate-controlled vault built for the most valuable and rare specimens in the university’s vast collection.

António Eugénio Maia do Amaral shows a journalist the Abravanel Hebrew Bible in the University of Coimbra, Portugal, on Oct. 16, 2016. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
António Eugénio Maia do Amaral shows a journalist the Abravanel Hebrew Bible in the University of Coimbra, Portugal, on Oct. 16, 2016. Photo by Canaan Lidor.

Outside of Lisbon, the University of Coimbra is the largest owner of Portuguese Inquisition verdicts, including the minutes of a 1729 trial against Manuel Benosh, a Portuguese Jew murdered for his faith.

Coimbra housed one of the three principal regional Inquisition tribunals—alongside Lisbon and Évora—and exercised jurisdiction over much of central and northern Portugal from 1541 to 1821, when the Inquisition was abolished. The former seat of the tribunal was named “Inquisition Patio” by the municipality in memory of the many victims sentenced to death there.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
Dem socialist wins Florida Senate primary, but GOP incumbent favorite to keep seat
Angie Nixon beat Alex Vindman although he out-raised her by more than 16 times.
August 18, 2026 10:24 PM
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir points to the hanging facility under construction where the death penalty for terrorists convicted of murder will be carried out, Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Otzma Yehudit.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
The facility, which is under construction, will include viewing booths for victims and their families to watch the proceedings.
August 19, 2026 01:14 AM
David Isaac
The Central Synagogue in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Former Mamdani campaign staffer says she was ‘mistaken’ after claiming NYC synagogue attack was not antisemitic
Debbie Saslaw faced backlash after writing that the Aug. 14 attack at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue was not antisemitic because she believed the alleged attacker was an Orthodox Jew.
Aug. 17, 2026
A pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 31, 2020. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israeli film crew assaulted in Northern Ireland
The assailant, who appeared to be drunk, threw a glass object at two journalists, hitting one, while shouting “F**k Israel.”
Aug. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
04:23
Katz: Israel’s Gaza policy is to neutralize threats from within the security zone
04:11
Netanyahu welcomes US sanctions on top ICC officials
04:01
Huckabee: Iran must end nuclear bid or face consequences
03:40
Iran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US yields
03:38
Iran fired two missiles at UAE, Gulf state says
03:27
Kanye West plans Russia concerts after Europe, Australia bans over antisemitism
03:21
Kushner: Abraham Accords expansion likely
03:10
IDF chief after return of soldier’s remains: ‘We will leave none of our people behind’
02:19
IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorists in Gaza
01:48
Netanyahu: Israel warned Syria against deployment of Turkish troops
01:32
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
01:21
British venue admits discrimination against Jewish comedian
01:18
Israel markets first 1,400 units in strategic E1 corridor
00:47
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
23:25
Rubio talks Lebanon, Iran, Hormuz Strait with Emirati national security adviser, State Department says
23:22
21 pro-Israel candidates won Florida primaries on Tuesday, AIPAC says
15:45
US civil rights agency found ‘reasonable cause’ that University of Illinois at Chicago discriminated against three Jewish and Israeli professors
15:16
El-Sayed’s mother ‘worked for terror group that directly funded bin Laden, Taliban, Hamas,’ National Republican Senatorial Committee says
15:00
Syria will hold onto recently discovered nuclear material, Syrian foreign minister says
14:42
Anti-school choice measure ‘fails miserably,’ Arizona Supreme Court rules it won’t appear on Nov. ballot, Goldwater Institute says
14:06
Mossad special operation liberates remains of Israeli soldier killed 44 years ago in Lebanon, Jewish state says
14:05
IDF hits Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip
14:01
‘Deep pain’ over ‘brutal’ murder of Hillel Mordechai in Beit Shemesh, Netanyahu says
14:00
Warrant issued, then withdrawn for former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, after she missed hearing over alleged assault of cop at anti-Israel protest
11:23
Federal appeals court rules Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia can ‘freely discuss, decide who should be its bishops,’
Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says
11:15
‘President Trump, Republicans are making America safe again,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says, of 2025 FBI stats
11:12
‘Extremely limited’ scholarly understanding of substance use disorders among Orthodox Jews, researchers say
10:20
No ongoing or scheduled talks with Iranian regime, Trump says
10:11
Clark University to train psychologists, social workers on Jew-hatred
10:04
Michigan State University says it’s adding undergrad seminars on Jew-hatred, Islamophobia
09:28
No danger to Golan Heights communities reportedly, as six firefighting planes battle large blaze
09:27
Iran-Oman deal crucial for talks to resume between Washington, Tehran, Qatari foreign ministry says
08:53
Israeli MFA calls ‘Reuters’ profile of Hamas chief ‘PR for terrorists’
08:33
Israeli Foreign Ministry: PA ‘has no excuse’ not to remove antisemitic content from curriculum
08:24
Israel demands UN retract tribute to Hamas commander
08:03
Israeli FM Sa’ar congratulates Zambia’s Hichilema on reelection
07:46
Rep. Fine refers GOP opponent to FBI over $1 million in allegedly unreported campaign expenditures
07:22
Police sappers neutralize dummy bomb attached to PLO flag in Samaria
07:18
Syria condemns alleged Israeli strikes on military base
07:02
Israeli forces seize M16, ammunition and cash near Nablus
06:51
Israeli rescue teams recover three bodies from Cali rubble
06:35
Negev man charged with plotting car-bombing of Beersheva nightclub
06:11
Iranian lawmaker rejects Trump call for surrender
05:50
IDF interceptor launched at false target in northern Israel
05:30
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
05:12
Ugandan, Burundian officers visit Israel as part of talks on Gaza
04:44
Israeli forces arrest two terror suspects in northern Samaria
04:21
Netanyahu hails Likud primary results, says slate reflects renewal
04:09
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander who abducted Israeli from Be’eri on Oct. 7
03:52
Six Thai workers injured by unexploded ordnance near Metula
More Updates
JNS TV
Jared Kushner delivers a statement to the media alongside U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, near Kiryat Gat, on Oct. 21, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel squandering its military victories?
August 18, 2026 06:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
The search that gripped—and duped—a nation
Ruthie Blum
Thane Rosenbaum. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Islam’s Trojan horse
Thane Rosenbaum