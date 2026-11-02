Qatar Airways announces emergency drills at Doha airport

Qatar Airways announced that it would conduct emergency preparedness drills at Hamad International Airport in Doha on Monday as part of the nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise. The airline said increased activity may be visible on the ground and in the surrounding airspace, but all flights and passenger services would operate normally.

Qatar Airways advises passengers that it will participate in the annual nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise on Monday, 2 November, with contingency planning and operational readiness activities taking place at Hamad International Airport (HIA).



As part of the planned national… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) November 2, 2026