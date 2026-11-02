Faith groups urge action over antisemitism in New Zealand

A group of Christian and Jewish organizations in New Zealand has jointly called for action against a climate of increased antisemitism in the country.

The move comes after the representative body of Jewish communities in New Zealand condemned escalating threats and intimidation.

The group, which says it represents tens of thousands of New Zealanders, criticizes the local media and politicians for contributing to a “toxic atmosphere” of misinformation and disinformation.

“We are a nation known for hospitality and tolerance, and yet many of our Jewish citizens and Israeli travelers feel unsafe,” the statement said. “This is not who we are.”

Sheree Trotter, a writer and historian in New Zealand who serves as co-director of Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem, told JNS on Monday, “In a climate of increasing levels of hostility, harassment, intimidation and at times violence, we wanted to collectively express our concern for the safety of the Jewish community, Israelis, both residents and tourists, and Israel supporters.

“The fact that so many groups have joined together is an indication that there is indeed strong support for Israel in NZ, despite the vocal anti-Israel voices within media, politics and activism,” Trotter said.

New Zealand has an estimated Jewish population of around 7,500, representing less than 0.2% of the population