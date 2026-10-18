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Real Madrid calls on Spanish soccer league president to resign after Goebbels remark

The team stated that it’s “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime.”

A soccer ball on a field. Credit: jarmoluk/Pixabay.
A soccer ball on a field. Credit: jarmoluk/Pixabay.
(Oct. 17, 2026 / JNS)

The Real Madrid soccer team called on Javier Tebas, president of Spain’s LaLiga soccer league, to resign after he compared the club’s messaging strategy to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

Tebas, who is also vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, made the comparison in a Friday social media post in which he wrote that “Real Madrid’s management directs an orchestra of mouthpieces and Real Madrid TV leads the singing.”

“Their score is always the same. Select the plays that suit them, repeat the grievance, feed the suspicion and point fingers at the enemies,” he wrote. “That method recalls propaganda mechanisms exploited by Goebbels, Nazi Germany’s minister of propaganda: systematic repetition, construction of an enemy and subordination of facts to the narrative.”

“The comparison is with those propaganda techniques, not with an ideology or, of course, with the Madridista fanbase,” Tebas wrote.

Real Madrid stated on Friday that it’s “absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone holding two positions of utmost responsibility in Spanish football resorts to a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its management and its television.”

“The clarification that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does not mitigate the deeply offensive, morally repugnant and institutionally unworthy nature of his statements,” the club said. “Real Madrid C.F. demands his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.”

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