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Toronto Police detain suspect in Jewish-owned business shooting

“Our teams will continue to track down those responsible for such brazen acts of violence,” the police chief said.

Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff

Toronto Police detain suspect in Jewish-owned business shooting

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Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting incident at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto, on April 8, 2026. Credit: Toronto Police.
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Jewish-owned restaurant in the city, April 8, 2026. Credit: Toronto Police.
( Apr. 11, 2026 / JNS )

Mohamed Mahdi, 35, from Brampton, Ontario, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto on April 3, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged with discharging a restricted or prohibited firearm; possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm; unauthorized possession of a firearm; and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to police.

Mahdi appeared in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on April 6.

An investigation into the incident was opened by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force together with the Hate Crime Unit and the Toronto Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Security Unit, the police chief said.

Two days after the probe began, a Criminal Code search warrant was carried out by law enforcement personnel to arrest Mahdi.

Canada’s CTV News reported at the time that a surveillance camera showed a hooded man firing multiple times into the restaurant, located near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

The culprit shattered the front windows of the venue and bullet holes were found on the back door of the restaurant. No injuries were reported.

Following the arrest, Demkiw tweeted, “Thanks to our officers who were in the area as part of our increased deployment in Jewish neighbourhoods, we were able to respond immediately to gather critical information that led to this arrest, two days after the incident.”

He added, “We know how concerning attacks like these are to our communities. Our teams will continue to track down those responsible for such brazen acts of violence, stop them, and hold them accountable.”

Canada Diaspora Jewry
JNS Staff
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Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
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