Jewish family’s restaurant business attacked again in Toronto

Shots were fired at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto overnight Thursday, marking the second time one of the owners’ restaurants has been attacked in the span of a month.

A surveillance camera shows a hooded man firing multiple times into the venue, located near Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West, Canada’s CTV News reported.

This is Toronto, Canada.



A man fires multiple rounds into a restaurant owned by a Jewish family. This is the second time one of their restaurants has been shot up.



For those of you who say that, 'this is not Canada', you're wrong. This is exactly what Canada has become. pic.twitter.com/FfTmUoQUCN — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) April 4, 2026

CTV News showed shattered windows and bullet holes through the back door of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, according to the Toronto Police.

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto President and CEO Adam Minsky said the community was “horrified” to learn that an Old Avenue Restaurant had been struck by gunfire again, warning that “when hate is normalized, this is the kind of terror that results.” He said all Canadians should be concerned, calling the attack “not solely a threat to the Jewish community” but to “every Canadian who wants to live their lives in peace and safety.”

“We are horrified to learn that Old Avenue Restaurant has been struck with gunfire again. We are repeatedly witnessing firsthand that when hate is normalized, this is the kind of terror that results.



All Canadians should be extremely concerned by what’s happening in our country… pic.twitter.com/ZLqCUogDss — UJA Federation of Greater Toronto (@UJAFederation) April 5, 2026

Escalating intimidation and extremism targeting Jewish Canadians “will inevitably lead to much worse—and the consequences are potentially lethal,” said Minsky.

The crisis now “is not about the safety of one community—it is about our national security and the future of our Canadian way of life,” he continued, adding that he hopes police “are able to bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice.”

Israeli Consul General in Toronto Idit Shamir tweeted after the incident that “This was not random. It is part of a growing and dangerous pattern of antisemitic violence.”

“Repeated targeting of Jewish individuals, businesses, and institutions is creating a climate of intimidation. Statements of concern are no longer sufficient. What is required now is enforcement, deterrence, and a clear demonstration that antisemitic violence carries consequences,” she added.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow to “immediately take all necessary measures to thwart this dangerously escalating and ticking bomb.”

He emphasized that the shooting was the twelfth targeting of Jewish businesses and synagogues in the latest wave of violent antisemitic incidents that have swept Canada.

Last night’s shooting incident against a Jewish activist’s owned business in Toronto is already the 12th of its kind in the latest wave of antisemitism and violence against the Jewish community in Canada!



I call on all levels of government of Canada @MarkJCarney @gary_srp,… pic.twitter.com/6YkT0U5gha — Iddo Moed (@MoedIddo) April 3, 2026

Toronto Police on Friday posted a video on X showing enhanced presence of armed personnel guarding synagogues across the city for the Passover holiday.

“This is what we are calling Task Force Guardian, a protective effort, a reassurance effort for the community,” Deputy Police Chief Frank Barredo says in the video.

“It is understandable that some people might find this to be something they are not used to seeing; I would reassure members of the public with those feelings that this is not at all meant to alarm, this is not at all an indication of an imminent threat ... it is about protection. It is certainly not intended to frighten the public—frighten bad actors perhaps, we appreciate that they do exist. This is one measure that we are putting in place to be ready for what might happen,” Barredo stated.

Toronto Police will have an increased and visible presence across the city this weekend at places of worship and gathering spaces. Our priority is simple: making sure people can gather and celebrate safely. pic.twitter.com/13aHyIQnko — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 3, 2026

Reacting to the measure, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party and member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman said that it was “welcomed, but a democracy that normalizes protecting one community from targeted violence has already failed that community.”