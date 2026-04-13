More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US Navy starts clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz as ships begin to pass through

“34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” U.S. President Donald Trump stated.

Apr. 13, 2026

US Navy starts clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz as ships begin to pass through

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Strait of Hormuz
A Navy destroyer in the U.S. Central Command area of operations transits the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, 2026. Credit: CENTCOM.
( Apr. 13, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Central Command has begun a maritime operation to clear sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz as 34 ships passed through the strait, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump stated that “34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began.”

Two U.S. Navy destroyers—the USS Frank E. Peterson and the USS Michael Murphy—have already transited the strait and are operating in the Persian Gulf as part of the effort to “ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” according to CENTCOM.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

The news comes as CENTCOM began its blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on Monday. The blockade “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” CENTCOM stated.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Democratic United States Representative Eric Swalwell attends the SEIU-United Service Workers West Gubernatorial Candidate Worker Forum at Meruelo Studios in Los Angeles, California, on January 10, 2026. Photo by Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Swalwell drops out of California governor’s race amid sexual-assault allegations
The congressman now faces a Manhattan district attorney’s investigation and calls for his expulsion from the House.
Apr. 13, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mamdani Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Rabbis give Mamdani failing grade on first 100 days as NYC mayor
The mayor has shown “a troubling mix of naïveté and negligence toward the very communities he has been entrusted to protect,” Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue, told JNS.
Apr. 13, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
University of South Florida
U.S. News
Judge dismisses anti-Israel group’s Jewish ‘conspiracy’ claims against University of South Florida
The federal judge found the banned student group failed to show constitutional violations or evidence that school officials coordinated with Jewish orgs to target pro-Palestinian activism.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Gavel, Scales of Justice
U.S. News
Trump admin fires two immigration judges who blocked deportations of anti-Israel student activists
The Massachusetts judges halted deportation cases against a Tufts doctoral student and a Columbia graduate student accused by the government of activity contrary to U.S. foreign policy.
Apr. 13, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Holocaust Remembrance Emanu El Museum of Jewish Heritage
U.S. News
At NYC event ahead of Yom Hashoah, Holocaust survivors and local officials talk about responsibility of memory
“We need to be remembering the memories of those who were killed in the Holocaust, my grandfather being one of them,” Julie Menin, the New York City Council speaker, told JNS.
Apr. 13, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif attends the defense ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, June 26, 2025. Photo by Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pakistani defense minister says still chance to restart U.S.-Iran negotiations
I do not want to speculate anything, but the environment after the talks is fine,” said Khawaja Asif.
Apr. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips