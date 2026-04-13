US Navy starts clearing mines in Strait of Hormuz as ships begin to pass through

U.S. Central Command has begun a maritime operation to clear sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz as 34 ships passed through the strait, according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump stated that “34 ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began.”

Two U.S. Navy destroyers—the USS Frank E. Peterson and the USS Michael Murphy—have already transited the strait and are operating in the Persian Gulf as part of the effort to “ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps,” according to CENTCOM.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage, and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

The news comes as CENTCOM began its blockade on maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on Monday. The blockade “will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports,” CENTCOM stated.