update deskU.S. News

North Carolina man arrested, charged with threatening Georgia rabbi

The 31-year-old mailed a postcard to the rabbi referencing the Holocaust and stating “gas the Jews.”

Police car. Credit: tevenet/Pixabay.
(May 3, 2024 / JNS)

A 31-year-old man has been charged with threatening a rabbi in Georgia and faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Ariel E. Collazo Ramos, who was arrested on Thursday at his High Point, N.C. home, allegedly mailed an antisemitic postcard to Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar, of Temple Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in Macon, Ga.

On Feb. 1, the rabbi received a “threatening postcard” at her home through the U.S. Postal Service, according to the indictment. The handwritten postcard, allegedly by Collazo Ramos, stated: “Is there a child rape, torture and murder tunnel under your house? We have the Zyklon B. Use Code ‘GasTheJews’ for 10% off!”

“The reverse side of the postcard displayed a hand-drawn image depicting a purported Jewish male wearing a rat costume and the words ‘Jews are rats,’” the U.S. Justice Department added.

The FBI is investigating.

In August 2023, a Olathe, Kan. farmers market kicked out a neo-Nazi pepper salesman, who offered customers a deal if they used his “GasThejews” discount code.

