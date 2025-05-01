Oklahoma House of Representatives passes bills combating Jew-hatred

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

The Oklahoma state House of Representatives passed two antisemitism awareness bills on Thursday aimed at combating and defining Jew-hatred within the state and its education systems.

The bills were sponsored by state representative Emily Gise and state senator Kristen Thompson, both Republicans. Thompson authored both bills in the state Senate.

“These pieces of legislation intentionally focus on clarifying what antisemitism looks like, because for too long, this community has lived in a space of uncertainty without clear protections,” Gise said. “Oklahoma is taking a firm, unapologetic stand: hate has no home here.”

The bills, supported by the Combat Antisemitism movement, use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

The first bill, SB 942, which passed by a 56-29 vote, requires public schools and higher education institutions to integrate the IHRA definition into codes of conduct and to provide antisemitism awareness training for faculty, students and staff.

It also allows the Oklahoma State Department of Education to use the definition for determining Title VI violations related to antisemitism.

The second bill, SB 991, approved by a 62-24 vote, adopts the IHRA definition into state law.

The legislation passed the Oklahoma state Senate on March 25. They now head to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, for his signature. Kitt signed an executive order in January 2022 endorsing the definition.

“Today’s vote sent a loud and clear message: Oklahoma will not tolerate antisemitism,” Thompson said. “I’m grateful to the members who had the moral clarity to support these bills.”

“Those who voted no actively chose to oppose protections for Jewish students and ignore the very real threats they face every day,” she said.

If signed, Oklahoma will become the 38th state to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, according to CAM.