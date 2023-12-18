More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Columbia University’s top antisemite

In a recent webinar, Joseph Massad spewed lies, Oct. 7 revisionism, antisemitic conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas propaganda and more.

Andrew E. Harrod
Library at Columbia University
The statue in front of Low Memorial Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York City. Credit: Nowhereman86 via Wikimedia Commons.
Andrew E. Harrod
Andrew E. Harrod is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch fellow, freelance researcher, and writer, as well as a fellow at The Lawfare Project. He has authored over 100 articles on international relations and politics, with his work appearing in American Thinker, Family Security Matters, FrontPage Magazine, Gatestone Institute, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among others. His print articles have been featured in the Middle East Quarterly and the Austrian History Yearbook. His research focuses on international relations, history, and security issues.
(Dec. 18, 2023 / JNS)

The “Oct. 7 Hamas offensive” from Gaza into Israel was part of a “war between the Palestinian resistance” and an “Israeli colonial settler and apartheid regime,” declared Joseph Massad in a Dec. 4 webinar. The tenured Columbia University professor of modern Arab politics and intellectual history, already facing a massive petition drive calling for him to be fired after he celebrated Hamas’s atrocities, had once again proudly displayed his despicable and murderous antisemitism.

In the webinar, held by the ironically named Rutgers University Law School Center for Security, Race and Rights (CSRR), Massad discussed what was titled “The West, Israel and Settler Colonization of Palestine.” His comments drew largely on two articles published on the Muslim Brotherhood- and Qatar-linked Middle East Eye website (here and here). CSRR’s director, the factually challenged Rutgers law professor Sahar Aziz, moderated.

As usual, Aziz introduced Rutgers as the “people’s electric law school” with a “proud history of defending the rights and the lives of the underprivileged, the oppressed and the censored” before launching an anti-Israel tirade. She falsely asserted that, in its ongoing offensive to destroy Hamas in Gaza, Israel is “carpet bombing residential neighborhoods, schools, hospitals, churches and mosques.” In fact, Israel has succeeded in limiting civilian casualties in a difficult urban combat environment to a remarkable degree.

Aziz claimed without evidence that “Israel’s war crimes include systemic starvation, dehydration and destruction of the health care system,” calling these “medieval” practices. She failed to mention that Hamas steals humanitarian aid while the IDF tries to guide civilians to safe zones. Aziz continued with her blood libels nonetheless, falsely claiming that Israel implements a “plan to maximize Palestinian deaths.” She omitted the fact that Hamas has extensively embedded its terrorist infrastructure among civilians in order to use them as human shields. This is undoubtedly a systemic “plan to maximize Palestinian deaths.”

For his part, Massad sought to portray the recent American deployment of warships to the eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel as old-fashioned Western gunboat diplomacy.

“This is not the first time U.S. or European ships have been dispatched to protect white colonists in Palestine” against “indigenous Palestinians,” he claimed, invoking the myth of Palestinian indigeneity. Massad particularly focused on how “Palestinians” in Jaffa in 1858, in what was then commonly called “Syria,” “resisted” a group of “white American Protestant fanatics” who had founded a Christian Zionist settlement. In reality, this “outrage at Jaffa”—bizarrely showcased by Massad—involved marauding Arab bandits who killed Frederick Steinbeck, the great-uncle of the Nobel Prize-winning writer John Steinbeck, and raped Frederick’s wife and mother-in-law.

“The West’s racist rage and Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinians,” Massad shrieked, reflect a “historical colonial lineage.” Accordingly, he claimed, a “deeply racist anti-Arab and pro-Israeli U.S. media” aided Israel in 1973 by messaging “that Egypt and Syria had invaded Israel itself when in fact they had invaded Egyptian and Syrian territories occupied by Israel since 1967.” He did not speculate on whether the Arab armies would have limited their advance to these areas won by Israel in a defensive war or marched on towards Israel’s destruction.

Massad also shamelessly exploited the unavoidable, tragic loss of Palestinian civilians during Israeli combat operations by equating them to Israelis deliberately massacred by Hamas on Oct. 7 at a music festival and in their homes. He expectorated on what he called the “usual hypocrisy and racialized sympathy for Israeli Jewish victims of war and silence on the far greater numbers of Palestinian victims.” Yet the only sympathy he showed for Jewish victims was in his promotion of the debunked racist claims of “indiscriminate strafing of people at the music festival by the Israeli armed forces or of cars occupied by Israeli civilians fleeing the scene of the fighting.”

Massad then launched into a series of racist conspiracy theories, repeating the deranged lie that “Claims of mass murder of babies and their decapitation and of mass rapes of women among others were dispensed to a white supremacist Western world ready to believe any Israeli claim about the racially inferior Palestinians.” Western media, he lied again, has been “quietly retracting many of [the claims] one by one.” These hideous falsehoods, akin to Holocaust denial, contradict copious evidence, interrogations of captured Hamas jihadists and images that have shocked American lawmakers and all who have seen them.

Hilariously, Massad embraced the genocidal chant of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” while denouncing Israel’s nonexistent “genocidal killing machine.” He further spewed the classic antisemitic claim that “A core part of Jewish identity today is instituting Jewish racial supremacy over non-Jews and colonizing other people’s lands” in “Palestine.”

He then engaged in Holocaust revisionism by snidely comparing the doomed music festival near the also nonexistent “Gaza concentration camp,” allegedly the world’s “largest open-air prison,” to white South Africans partying under apartheid near black ghettos.

In a shockingly inhuman claim, he also dismissed the horrors endured by Hamas’s hostages by equating them to Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons, stating that the “number of Israeli hostages is minuscule compared to the number of Palestinian civilians abducted by Israel.” To a man well-paid to educate impressionable students, it appears that civilians are terrorists and terrorists are civilians.

Despite his fevered antisemitism, Massad also rejected any comparison of Hamas’s atrocities to those of the Nazis and whitewashed Hamas’s obvious Jew-hatred. “When Palestinians attack Israel and Israeli Jews they attacked them as colonizers, not as Jews,” he falsely claimed.

In a vile effort to paint Jews as aggressors who revel in the indiscriminate bombing of civilians, Massad even cited a remark by the discredited Israel-hater Norman Finkelstein, saying that since his parents were Holocaust survivors, Finkelstein’s “mother had supported the indiscriminate bombing of German civilians” during World War II.

Massad consistently denigrated Jewish Zionists as frauds, citing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Polish origins,” although Netanyahu’s diaspora family also spent generations in Spain. He also slammed the “Lithuanian origins” of Netanyahu’s predecessor Ehud Barak. He neglected to mention that the Palestinians themselves are descended from Arab imperialist conquerors originating in Saudi Arabia.

Massad further revised Zionist history by saying, “Jews had several choices of where the settler colony could be located” outside of Israel, including the 1903 Uganda plan, failing to acknowledge that the Zionist movement never wavered from its ultimate goal of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel.

Massad also recycled the dubious claim, rejected by historians like Benny Morris, that Israeli intelligence agencies bombed Jewish targets in Iraq in the early 1950s to prompt Jewish immigration to Israel.

With a nod to the public outrage professors such as Massad have provoked, Aziz mused about “how fragile academic freedom is,” holding fast to academics’ self-image as a sacred order beyond the criticism of mere mortals. But as Middle East studies professors and even some university presidents are starting to discover, the American public and its donor class are finally starting to hold them accountable for their bigotry, racism, arrogance and lies.

Hamas IDF Education Gaza Strip Campus Antisemitism Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David