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Andrew E. Harrod

Andrew E. Harrod is a Middle East Forum Campus Watch fellow, freelance researcher, and writer, as well as a fellow at The Lawfare Project. He has authored over 100 articles on international relations and politics, with his work appearing in American Thinker, Family Security Matters, FrontPage Magazine, Gatestone Institute, and the Investigative Project on Terrorism, among others. His print articles have been featured in the Middle East Quarterly and the Austrian History Yearbook. His research focuses on international relations, history, and security issues.

Omer Bartov
Opinion
Ivy League Holocaust professor charges Israel with genocide
Not even Jews facing a recent organized pogrom in Amsterdam received his complete sympathy.
Nov. 28, 2024
Andrew E. Harrod
Rutgers University
Opinion
Rutgers professors call for genocide
Mar. 20, 2024
Andrew E. Harrod
Library at Columbia University
Opinion
Columbia University’s top antisemite
Dec. 18, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Pro-Palestinian Day of Rage
Opinion
The ‘Islamophobia’ industry shills for Hamas
Professors Khaled Beydoun and Sahar Aziz prove why Middle East studies must be debunked and defunded.
Nov. 26, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Photos of more than 1,000 people abducted, missing and/or killed in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7 in southern Israel are being displayed in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University, Oct. 22, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Professors declare their support for mass murder
The academy must divest itself of pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist academics.
Oct. 30, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Times Square rally
Opinion
The campus terrorists come out in force
American professors cheer on Hamas terrorists’ slaughter of innocents.
Oct. 10, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh at his trial in 1953. Source: Wikimedia
Opinion
History, lies and the Islamic Republic
A Georgetown University academic distorts the facts in order to absolve Iran’s despots.
Sep. 21, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
An edition of the Koran. Credit: Sayyed Shahab-o-Din Vajedi/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A professor’s apologetics for Islam and slavery
A Georgetown University academic ignores the Bible’s role in abolitionism.
May. 17, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
A statue of the Muslim philosopher Averroes in Cordoba, Spain. Credit: Saleemzohaib/Wikicommons
Opinion
Academics miraculously criticize the ‘Golden Age’ myth of Muslim empire
A Georgetown University panel admits that imperialism and conquest are inherently violent.
Mar. 22, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Opinion
Rashid Khalidi’s fusillade of falsehoods against Israel
The Columbia University professor will not make peace with Israel’s existence and abandon his perpetual smear campaigns against the Jewish state.
Feb. 10, 2023
Andrew E. Harrod
Opinion
Columbia professor’s attempt to delegitimize Jews backfires—again
No rewarding conversation is possible with a racist demagogue like Joseph Massad. His slanders against Jews and Israel amply justify the denouncements of his tenure at Columbia.
Nov. 17, 2022
Andrew E. Harrod
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