More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

After failed Pakistan talks, Israel confronts dual-front uncertainty

Ensuring security for northern residents remains Jerusalem’s top priority.

Apr. 12, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

After failed Pakistan talks, Israel confronts dual-front uncertainty

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
People injured in a missile strike fired by Hezbollah that hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona arrive at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, northern Israel, March 23, 2026. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Israel Police bomb disposal experts work at a site in the Upper Galilee on March 23, 2026 after weapons components were discovered amid Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon. One person was injured, according to police. Credit: Israel Police.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israel now faces two decisive fronts. On one side are the collapsed negotiations in Islamabad, where American and Iranian representatives failed to reach an agreement in marathon talks led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance. On the other, Hezbollah missiles and drones again struck Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi and the Carmel region in northern Israel.

After only a few hours of relative quiet, Israeli families again debated whether it is safe to send children to school or sleep in their own beds.

The talks in Pakistan marked the first direct high-level engagement between Washington and Tehran since the Carter era. Iran arrived significantly weakened: much of its senior leadership eliminated, key generals gone, its economy damaged, missile systems degraded and its nuclear infrastructure under heavy pressure.

Yet despite this reality, Tehran presented demands tied to protecting its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and unfreezing its financial assets. The posture reflected a familiar Iranian regime strategy—projecting defiance even under extreme pressure—to preserve prestige at home.

Vance made clear that Washington’s core demand remains unchanged: a firm commitment that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons or maintain the capabilities to obtain them. Tehran declined to provide such a guarantee. The issue of the Strait of Hormuz remains central, with the United States insisting on freedom of navigation through one of the world’s most vital energy corridors.

The failure to reach an agreement leaves open the possibility of a renewed military escalation, despite the fragile ceasefire that has temporarily ended the Iran war.

Israel, while maintaining close strategic coordination with the United States, cannot lose sight of its fundamental interest: preventing the Islamic Republic from continuing to use the threat of nuclear destruction against the Jewish state as a pillar of its policy.

At the same time, Hezbollah—Tehran’s most powerful regional proxy—continues to launch missiles and drones at Israeli communities. The continued attacks underscore the difficulty of separating diplomatic developments regarding Iran from the military reality on Israel’s northern border.

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli civilians remain displaced from northern communities. Repeated attacks have made normal life impossible, leaving families unable to return home, reopen schools or resume work.

Israel therefore faces a dual imperative: to support diplomatic efforts that could reduce the Iranian threat, while ensuring that Hezbollah’s military capabilities no longer endanger its population. Israeli operations have remained largely concentrated in southern Lebanon, avoiding deeper escalation toward Beirut and preserving the possibility that the Lebanese government might yet assume responsibility for restraining the Iranian-backed militia.

Parallel diplomatic discussions have begun in Washington, where Israeli Ambassador Yehiel Leiter has emphasized that Israel is prepared to consider ceasefire arrangements only if accompanied by a credible plan to dismantle Hezbollah as an armed force threatening northern Israel. Previous commitments by Beirut, including the 2024 agreement requiring Hezbollah’s withdrawal north of the Litani River, were never implemented.

The collapse of the Pakistan talks highlights the persistent gap between Western demands and Iran’s strategic objectives. While parts of the international community continue to hope for de-escalation, Israel remains acutely aware that Tehran and its proxies may use any pause to regroup and prepare for further confrontation.

The diplomatic track and the battlefield increasingly reflect a single strategic reality. Israel must weigh pressure for compromise against its primary obligation: ensuring the safety of its citizens and preventing the re-emergence of threats that have already forced large portions of the country’s north to evacuate.

The central question remains whether the weakening of Iran and its proxies will ultimately produce lasting stability—or only a temporary pause before renewed conflict.

Middle East Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Vance
U.S. News
No agreement with Iran, Vance says after marathon negotiations in Pakistan
“That’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America,” the vice president said.
Apr. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during the vote on the 2026 state budget, March 30,2026. Credit: Knesset.
Israel News
Speaking at new Samaria community, Smotrich eyes expansion of Israel’s borders
“This is our land. We are not here as guests; we are not here temporarily,” Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said at the inauguration ceremony.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israel News
Israel removes Spanish personnel from int’l headquarters in Kiryat Gat
“I do not intend to allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against us without paying an immediate price,” Netanyahu said.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in Southern Lebanon against the Iranian-backed proxy group Hezbollah, April 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: 1,400 Hezbollah terrorists killed, over 200 missile launchers destroyed
Secretary-General Naim Qassem vows to improve his Lebanese Shi’ite group’s situation following the 2024 Jerusalem-Beirut agreement.
Apr. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Democratic Party shelves three resolutions targeting Israel, AIPAC
The party passed a separate resolution condemning all dark money in Democratic primaries rather than singling out AIPAC.
Apr. 10, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Jerusalem to hold direct talks with Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah
Israeli and U.S. officials have said the ceasefire with Iran does not apply to IDF operations against Hezbollah in the Land of the Cedars.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel, America, Flags, Relationship
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Column
Israel’s Lebanon quagmire
Mitchell Bard