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Opinion   Column

Not waving but drowning

Momentum in America is with the red-green alliance because centrists lack a moral and intellectual spine.

Melanie Phillips
Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed speaks onstage after declaring victory in Michigan's Senate race in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Democratic senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed speaks onstage after declaring victory in Michigan’s Senate race in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips Melanie Phillips
Melanie Phillips, a British journalist, broadcaster and author, writes a weekly column for JNS. Currently a columnist for The Times of London, her new book, Fighting the Hate: A Handbook for Jews Under Siege, has just been published by Wicked Son. Her previous book, The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West and Why Only They Can Save It, was published in 2025. Access her work at: melaniephillips.substack.com.
(Nov. 5, 2026 / JNS)

We should be in no doubt about what’s happened with the massive Democratic Party victory in the U.S. midterm elections. A great evil has arisen in the world, and it’s now captured the political heart of America.

Hysteria against Israel and the Jews, the murderous obsession that has reversed truth and lies and harnessed conscience itself to the extermination of a country and its inhabitants, has astoundingly become a winning electoral force.

This is not so much a blue wave as a red-green wave, a triumph of the unholy alliance between the left and the forces of political Islam.

This alliance is a synthesis of genius forged by the Muslim Brotherhood, the jihadists intent upon conquering the West who are deploying their strategy of using democracy to destroy democracy to devastating effect.

Congress is supposed to provide the necessary constitutional checks and balances to ensure that the U.S. president can never pose a threat to the nation.

But what if Congress itself presents such a threat? What if the citizens who elect its members, that expression of the democratic system that guarantees freedom, justice and order, themselves become a force that threatens civilization?

The victory celebration for the Democratic senator-elect for Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, provided a terrifying snapshot of this. El-Sayed, who has extensive Muslim Brotherhood ties, refuses to support Israel’s existence and defames Israel’s defense against genocide as “killing Palestinian kids,” had presented himself as a regular, smiley guy who merely wants to improve the lot of the American people.

At his victory celebration, he ripped off the disguise. The first thing he did was introduce himself by his full name: Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed. Previously, anyone who referred to him in this way was called Islamophobic. Now he was brandishing it to show his true identity was Muslim.

Next, he said the aside he had previously used, “inshallah” or “God willing,” had now turned into “alhamdulillah,” meaning “praise be to God.” The ecstatic crowd went wild.

What had been considered politics was now revealed as Muslim missionary work, a key element of the Muslim Brotherhood strategy to turn American public space Islamic.

El Sayed sneered at the Americans for falling into the trap. Calling Vice President JD Vance “habibi,” an Arabic term of endearment used here to express contempt, he laughed about the “delicious irony” that Vance, who had called him “very, very evil,” would now be “constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

He was laughing about having defeated America. And the crowd laughed with him.

For most voters in these midterm elections, the Middle East and Islam were way down on their list of concerns. But enough voters either supported or saw nothing wrong with people like El-Sayed.

In a similar vein, they see nothing wrong and much to like about New York’s Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and about other victorious red-green candidates in these elections.

Appallingly, according to one exit poll, a majority of Jewish voters in Michigan backed El-Sayed, even though there was a drop in their customary Democratic Party support.

A dismaying number of American Jews who are implacably signed up to progressive ideologies and lies about Israel are bolstering a red-green agenda that threatens civilization itself.

Although other presidents such as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama weathered similar midterm reversals, this Republican wipeout is different.

While most Democrats who have been elected are said to be moderates, the party’s trajectory will be set by El-Sayed and his ilk.

The gloating Islamists will be galvanized, certain that the conquest of America is now within reach. Many more Islamists will stand for election at all levels of government, and on current form will be voted in.

The intersectional left and the Tucker Carlsonite right will be incentivized to redouble their onslaught on Israel, Zionism and the Jews. Those who previously might have held back will now see there is no political price to pay and much to be gained.

What had been considered politics was revealed as Muslim missionary work, a key element of the Muslim Brotherhood strategy to turn the public space Islamic.

How can so many people not realize what’s actually happening? They don’t know because no one tells them the truth. The mainstream media is mostly in the tank with both Islam and the left.

The resulting derangement blaming Israel for all the ills of the world unites left and right. The disgusting campaign video promoting El-Sayed that blamed the price of groceries on Israel for waging war so that it could kill Palestinian children, fused the grotesque libels against the Jewish state being hawked around by both Carlson and the left.

Carlson’s unhinged and paranoid fantasies about demonic Israeli and Jewish control of America have achieved huge traction on the conspiracy theory, isolationist right.

But instead of shooting them down, Vance, who has conspicuously refused to denounce his friend Carlson, has himself now channeled the podcaster’s odious message by blaming the Republican rout entirely on the Iran war and opposition to America’s alliance with Israel.

Yet Vance failed to mention voters’ far greater concerns about apparent Trump family corruption, the impact of tariffs on the cost of living and immigration control excesses.

Texas, for example, was lost in large measure because Hispanic voters, who amount to one-third of the electorate and overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2024, turned against him because of both gas prices and outrage at the violent enforcement tactics of ICE officers.

For Muslims, hatred of Israel is the obsession that drives out all other concerns. Now this unhinged tunnel vision is being promoted by Vance too.

Unforgivably, he has now undermined the war against Iran by all but urging immediate surrender.

But the reason Iran was a losing electoral issue was that Trump had not won the war. Instead, he abandoned it at a crucial juncture, declaring victory when Iran remained undefeated and able to push up the price of oil as a weapon of its war against America.

And a major force behind America’s policy of preemptive surrender was reportedly Vance.

Now Vance blames voter anger against Israel for the Republican rout. He fails to observe that this anger was fueled by the lies and distortions about Israel and the war that have been allowed to spread unchecked—not least by him.

The scene is now set for a titanic struggle on both sides of the American political divide. In the Democratic Party, centrists will struggle with anti-West, anti-Israel Muslims and leftists. In the Republican Party, conservatives will struggle with radical Jew-haters, white supremacists and conspiracy nuts.

The momentum is with the hard-left, the Jew-haters and the Islamists because the centrists on both sides of the aisle lack a moral and intellectual spine.

The outlook for America’s alliance with Israel is therefore ominous. That’s the real menace in the sudden ending of America’s $4 billion in military aid to Israel.

This is not in itself the blow that many have taken it to be. The suggestion came from Israel itself and is absolutely the right decision. That’s because, by transitioning to joint U.S.-Israel military projects, it transforms the Jewish state from being viewed as a demeaning supplicant into a partner.

This will free Israel, which is now urgently developing its own huge arms industry, from the stranglehold of dependency by which successive U.S. administrations have lethally curtailed Israel’s ability to defend itself.

The reason Israel wanted this was that it saw the catastrophic erosion of support for it among the American public. And that’s the ominous point.

The red-green alliance is destroying Britain and Europe because there’s now a critical mass of their public that has been left ignorant and unable to think because of an education system that’s gone Marxist and nihilist.

America has been afflicted by the same instruments of chaos for years. Now those forces have conquered the citadel.

Most people don’t like extremes. That’s why Trump was elected: to defeat the lunatics of the intersectional left.

The best argument for Trump was that the alternative was unconscionable. Now the unconscionable have captured Congress and much of America’s governing class.

Blue wave? America isn’t waving but drowning.

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