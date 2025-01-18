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Opinion

While Canadian food banks collapse, Ottawa offers $3k each to Gaza ‘refugees’

Last March alone, two million Canadians visited food banks.

Jan. 18, 2025
Daniel Greenfield
Volunteers prepare potatoes at Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto on April 18, 2023. Photo by Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images.
Volunteers prepare potatoes at Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto on April 18, 2023. Photo by Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist and columnist with nearly 20 years of experience writing for conservative publications. His work spans national and international stories, covering politics, history, and culture. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with industry legends like David Horowitz, interviewed senators and congressmen, and shared the stories of ordinary people overcoming extraordinary challenges. His first book, Domestic Enemies: The Founding Fathers’ Fight Against the Left, explores the forgotten struggles that shaped America’s early history.

Liberals claim that they care about other people, but the real mark of Liberal Party governments is how little they care about their own people.

Times are hard in Canada under the corrupt radical Trudeau government.

As Canadians grapple with astronomical grocery prices, troublingly high numbers of people are flocking to food banks to feed their families. Last March alone, two million Canadians visited food banks—a staggering 90 per cent increase from 2019—and the most recent figures estimate that 12,000 new users access them every month. Food banks aren’t just frequented by unhoused and precariously employed folks anymore, either: now, one in five users has a steady job. Faced with the deluge of need, community food programs across the country have begun closing their doors due to empty shelves

That means it’s the right time to bring a whole bunch of freeloading “refugees” from terrorist Gaza to Canada.

The Liberal government will provide tax-free grants of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child to Gazan refugees arriving in Canada, the Department of Immigration announced Thursday… Thus far, 4,782 applications have been approved, and 616 Gazans have arrived, typically as relatives of Canadian residents. “While it is extremely difficult for people to exit Gaza at this time, Canada is making sure necessary support is in place for Gazans as they start to arrive in our country,” the department said. The government has not disclosed the total cost of the refugee program. “Canada is the only country in the world with a dedicated pathway for extended family members of its citizens or permanent residents in Gaza,” the department stated in a May 27 briefing note.

That’s not something to be proud of.

Incoming U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously warned Canada that it was endangering its own people and Americans.

In a letter Wednesday to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, United States Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) expressed concern over the program, which he warned could lead to an increased risk of allowing individuals with ties to terror groups easy access to the United States. “On May 27, 2024, the Government of Canada announced its intent to increase the number of Gazans who will be allowed into their country under temporary special measures,” Rubio wrote in his letter, which was signed by five other Republican senators. “We are deeply concerned and request heightened scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security should any of them attempt to enter the United States at ports of entry as well as between ports of entry.”

What could go wrong?

“Settlement support and this financial assistance are critical to address the immediate challenges that come with moving to a new country under such circumstances,” said Immigration Minister Marc Miller. “We’ll continue advocating for the safety of everyone.”

Everyone except Canadians.

Originally published by FrontPage Magazine.

Canada Gaza Strip
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