As the United States marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, the anniversary is more than a commemoration of national origin. It is a reminder of something rarer in modern history: the durability of a republic that has survived war, division, reform and renewal without abandoning the constitutional principles on which it was founded.

America’s achievement has never been perfection. It has been continuity through self-correction, legitimacy through consent and power restrained by law.

That is why this moment matters far beyond the United States.

Across the world, history is presenting a stark counterimage: one nation celebrating the endurance of institutions that outlast individuals, and another still struggling under the legacy of a political order that placed ideology above development, coercion above accountability and permanent confrontation above national renewal. Iran is not a new state searching for identity. It is an ancient civilization that has been denied, for too long, the political freedom necessary to convert its history, talent and human potential into a stable future.

For decades, Washington and Tehran have been discussed as if their current hostility were inevitable. It was not. The two countries once shared a relationship shaped by strategy, education, technical exchange and mutual interest. That history matters because it reminds us that the present was chosen, not fate. The rupture that followed did not simply alter diplomacy; it reshaped the political destiny of one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

With the United States marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, the anniversary calls for more than celebration. It invites reflection on a political experiment that has endured not because it was flawless, but because it was designed to correct itself. The American constitutional order rests on a simple but radical principle: legitimate government derives its authority from the governed, and no individual stands above the law. That principle has given the republic something rare in modern history—the capacity to survive upheaval without surrendering its democratic core.

The tragedy of modern Iran is not only what it has endured, but what it was prevented from becoming.

Iran presents the opposite example. A nation with one of the world’s oldest civilizations has spent the past four decades trapped in a political system that elevates ideology over development, coercion over accountability and confrontation over national renewal. The result is not merely repression, but stagnation: A country rich in history, talent and cultural depth has been denied the freedom needed to convert those strengths into a durable future.

To understand why this matters, one must remember that Washington and Tehran were once not adversaries. For much of the 20th century, the two countries maintained a strategic relationship shaped by shared interests, technical exchange and educational ties. American teachers, engineers, physicians and advisers contributed to Iran’s modernization, while thousands of Iranian students came to the United States and returned with a deeper understanding of constitutional government, economic opportunity, and individual freedom. That history matters because it shows that today’s hostility was not inevitable; it was the result of political choices.

The rupture came in 1979, when the Islamic Revolution transformed anti-Americanism from rhetoric into doctrine. What had once been a foreign-policy stance became part of the state’s identity. The seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was not just a diplomatic crisis; it was the symbolic birth of a system that would measure its legitimacy less by what it built for its own citizens than by what it opposed abroad. From that point on, the relationship between the two nations became one of divergence.

The United States, despite intense domestic conflict and periodic crises, continued to rely on institutions capable of renewal. Its courts, universities, press, private enterprise and electoral system sustained a resilience that is often underestimated. The Cold War ended. New threats emerged. Political divisions deepened. Yet the constitutional framework remained the country’s central source of continuity and legitimacy. America’s strength has never been the absence of conflict; it has been the ability to channel conflict through institutions rather than collapse under it.

Iran moved in the opposite direction. Political authority became more concentrated, dissent more constrained and public life more tightly managed by ideological boundaries. Elections continued, but they operated within a system where ultimate power remained insulated from meaningful accountability. Over time, the preservation of revolutionary identity outweighed the interests of the population it claimed to serve. That is not merely an authoritarian pattern; it is a historic loss. The calamity of modern Iran is not only repression, but the theft of time—decades during which an ancient civilization might have built a freer, more prosperous future.

This contrast also raises a broader question about American strategy. The United States has long recognized that certain ideologies—Nazism, Soviet communism and apartheid—posed threats not only to individual countries, but to the international order itself. Whether successive administrations applied the same clarity to the Islamic Republic remains one of the most consequential debates in modern foreign policy. Different presidents chose different tactics, yet none resolved the deeper conflict between a revolutionary regime committed to exporting its ideology and a people seeking another path.

That unresolved tension still shapes the Middle East. Governments built on fear can appear durable for years, even decades. Political theater can project confidence. Official rituals can manufacture spectacle. But none of that substitutes for genuine legitimacy. Institutions endure because citizens trust them. Regimes endure only so long as they can compel obedience. History has never been kind to systems that confuse control with permanence.

What has been lost is more than political freedom; it is the ordinary future that generations of Iranians were denied. For decades, a civilization with immense human talent, intellectual depth and historical gravity was forced to live inside a political system that turned dignity into obedience and national potential into ideological captivity. The tragedy of modern Iran is not only what it has endured, but what it was prevented from becoming.

As Americans celebrate 250 years of their Republic, many Iranians still hope that their country can once again be governed by law rather than fear, by accountable institutions rather than ideological rigidity. A free Iran would not only transform its own political life; it would also reopen a possibility that has been absent for too long—a relationship with the United States based on respect, rather than hostility. And the reopening of an American embassy in Tehran would be more than a diplomatic act. It would signal that Iran had returned, at last, to the community of free nations.

History now places two images side by side: a republic marking a quarter-millennium of constitutional liberty and a regime defined by the burial of the ruler around whom it built its political order. One system renews itself through institutions. The other remains bound to the fate of the man who embodied it.

That is the lesson of this moment—and perhaps the lesson of history itself.