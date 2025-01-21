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Opinion

Trump administration 2.0 demands new rules of engagement

We now have a historic opportunity to replace the failed Oslo paradigm with new solutions for the future of Judea and Samaria, that do not include the disastrous notion of a Palestinian state.

Jan. 21, 2025
Gilad Erdan
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Gilad Erdan
Ambassador Gilad Erdan is Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

The inauguration of President Donald Trump opens the door to a historic shift in the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States, fortifying Israel’s national security and reshaping the Middle East. To realize this potential, old paradigms must be abandoned. Israel must present groundbreaking ideas and initiatives.

During my tenure as a minister, ambassador to the United States and envoy to the United Nations, I witnessed how the differing approaches of the Trump and Biden administrations impacted Israel’s security. Trump’s willingness to break with convention led to transformative achievements, including the U.S. Embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem, recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the Abraham Accords. From Israel’s perspective, Trump’s “dream team” and his freedom from past constraints represent a historic opportunity that Israel must not squander.

However, we must also account for Trump’s deal-making mindset and his “America First” worldview. Any proposal presented to him will be evaluated through the lens of U.S. interests.

An urgent strategic shift

First and foremost, we need an urgent shift in strategy regarding the “head of the octopus"—Iran. Trump is expected to reinstate his “maximum pressure” campaign, but this time, economic pressure must be accompanied by a credible military threat from both the United States and Israel, with the clear objective of overthrowing Tehran’s regime of tyranny.

Only regime change in Tehran will achieve Trump’s goals: ending regional wars, reducing U.S. forces in the Middle East to redirect them to the Indo-Pacific and expanding the Abraham Accords.

Regarding Gaza, Israel has decided to dismantle Hamas’s military and governing power but has yet to adopt a strategy to achieve this goal. Allowing Hamas to remain in power means another war is inevitable. We must adopt a new strategy, coordinated with the new U.S. administration, which includes halting the transfer of food and fuel to Hamas, reoccupying and holding the territory until it is fully cleared and possibly imposing Israeli military governance in Gaza until Hamas’s rule is dismantled.

The images of Gazans celebrating the release of terrorists alongside Hamas murderers highlight the need for a deradicalization process, which can only occur after Hamas is crushed.

We now have a historic opportunity to replace the failed Oslo paradigm with new solutions for the future of Judea and Samaria, that do not include the disastrous notion of a Palestinian state. Palestinian support for Hamas after Oct. 7, even in Judea and Samaria, compels us to clarify to the world that a Palestinian terror state cannot coexist with Israel. We must enlist President Trump in creative new solutions, such as the “Emirates Plan.”

It is worth noting that Trump has recently sought control over Greenland, owned by Denmark, due to its importance to U.S. national security. The importance of Judea and Samaria to Israel’s security, as well as our moral and historical right to sovereignty over this land, is exponentially greater. Trump’s return to the White House allows us to address not only the physical threats to Israel but also the attacks on its legitimacy and international standing.

Cutting U.N. funding

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague poses a threat to U.S. soldiers and officials, just as it does to Israelis. The United Nations, which annually receives $19 billion in U.S. funding, frequently promotes an agenda that is not only anti-Israel but also anti-American. As the leader who previously cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and withdrew the United States from the biased Human Rights Council, Trump is uniquely positioned to cut U.S. funding to the United Nations entirely, creating unprecedented pressure for reform in this corrupt institution.

We must work with Washington to drive significant change internationally by imposing sanctions on the ICC and promoting legislation that targets the BDS movement. Such legislation should deny U.S. funding to universities that permit expressions of support for terrorist organizations and violent protests against Israel and Jewish students.

If we take courageous, unconventional steps with the Trump administration in the coming year and align ourselves with vital American interests, 2025 could mark a turning point in securing Israel’s long-term safety. It depends on us and the initiatives we present to the president.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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