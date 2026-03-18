More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Gilad Erdan

Ambassador Gilad Erdan is Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the the 47th president of the United States in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Trump administration 2.0 demands new rules of engagement
We now have a historic opportunity to replace the failed Oslo paradigm with new solutions for the future of Judea and Samaria, that do not include the disastrous notion of a Palestinian state.
Jan. 21, 2025
Gilad Erdan
Family and friends attend the funeral of Gabriel Barel, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, on Oct. 16, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Our 9/11: Just like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, Hamas must be obliterated
Oct. 16, 2023
Gilad Erdan
Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan, in his first address to the Security Council, Oct. 26, 2020. Source: Facebook/Gilad Erdan.
Opinion
A chance to right a historical wrong
Nov. 30, 2020
Gilad Erdan
The United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The UN must rethink its route
One would think that the United Nations, as an institution that has championed peace and security, would join the struggle against the biggest terrorist regime in the world.
Sep. 30, 2020
Gilad Erdan