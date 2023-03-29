More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Iran’s plot to kill Jews in Greece

The terrorist regime planned a massacre at a kosher restaurant and more.

Ioannis E. Kotoulas
View of Athens from atop the Acropolis. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
View of Athens from atop the Acropolis. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
Ioannis E. Kotoulas
Ioannis E. Kotoulas Ioannis E. Kotoulas
Ioannis E. Kotoulas is a senior fellow at the Investigative Project on Terrorism and an adjunct lecturer in geopolitics at the University of Athens.
(March 29, 2023 / JNS)

Greek authorities said Tuesday that they had busted an Islamist network that was planning a terrorist attack against a Chabad house in downtown Athens.

“Their aim was not only the loss of innocent civilians,” Greek police said, “but also undermining the security feeling in our country.”

In a rare statement, Israel acknowledged that its Mossad intelligence agency assisted in the investigation. It “rendered intelligence assistance in unraveling the infrastructure, its work methods and the link to Iran, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The investigation revealed that the infrastructure that operated in Greece is part of an extensive Iranian network run from Iran and spanning many countries. The Mossad, together with its partners in the community, is working relentlessly to thwart intended Iranian attacks around the world,” the statement added.

The terrorists planned to attack several targets with the aim of maximizing casualties.

The first target, Gostijo, is a kosher restaurant in downtown Athens. The restaurant is home to the Chabad House of Athens, part of the Chabad global network. The attack was considered imminent. The two terrorists in Greek custody reportedly scouted out the restaurant, taking photographs of the neighborhood to plan for maximum casualties as well as their own escape.

The plotters considered using poisonous gas or a car bomb, police say, but later settled on using automatic weapons bought on the black market. The goal was to kill everybody inside the restaurant in a horrendous massacre. To this end, the two Pakistanis were in contact with the local criminal underworld in order to obtain automatic weapons. Greek police found Kalashnikov rifles in one of the suspect’s homes.

The two terrorists and their handler have not been identified, but are all Shia Pakistanis. The two suspected terrorists were in Greece as temporary workers, while the 30-year-old handler is believed to be in Tehran. He is reportedly wanted for previous murders.

Police say the handler contacted and recruited the two prospective terrorists, aged 27 and 29. He promised the two, who had been in Greece for five years, 15,000 euros for each person killed.

All three individuals hail from Sargodha, a town in the Punjab region of Pakistan. They are described by Greek intelligence and police as “hard individuals with no moral qualms and respect of human life, and embedded with religious fanaticism.”

The handler urged the two terrorists to recruit more members in order to commit additional attacks in squares, malls and soccer stadiums. “Let’s kill two, three, as many as we can,” he wrote to his co-conspirators, according to Greek media reports citing intelligence sources. Additional attacks would follow, according to the information available, including assassinations.

The two Pakistanis in custody are due in court Friday on charges of creating and participating in a terrorist organization.

Greek intelligence services obtained information from Pakistani migrant communities singling out the two Shia Islamists. It learned last August about the existence of an Islamist terrorist network involving Pakistanis that was preparing attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets. They put the two suspects under constant surveillance in February. They were first apprehended at that time for illegally residing in Greece. Investigators examined their cell phones and discovered their connections with the Iranian-based handler.

The network was trying to recruit more Pakistani migrants, contacting at least 15 people. Greek police have questioned the 15, but none have been charged.

This is not the first time a Chabad House was targeted by Pakistani terrorists. Six Jews were among the 166 people killed in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. They were inside the Mumbai Chabad house, which was specifically targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who thought it was a Mossad front.

For decades, Iran has sought out Jewish targets across the globe for terrorist attacks. In 1994, 85 people were killed in a bombing at a Buenos Aires Jewish center. Hezbollah carried out the attack with Iran’s help. A day later, a suicide bombing on a Panamanian commuter airplane killed all 22 people on board, including 12 leading local Jewish businessmen.

Two years earlier, 29 people were killed in a bombing at Israel’s Argentine embassy. The Hezbollah attack was authorized by “the highest levels of the Iranian regime,” Israeli’s Foreign Ministry said.

In July 2012, a bomb widely attributed to Hezbollah killed five Israeli tourists and a bus driver in Bulgaria.

Iran is accused of plotting additional terrorist attacks in countries such as Egypt, Cyprus, Georgia, Thailand, India and others.

More recently, Israeli intelligence last summer foiled three separate Iranian plots to kidnap or kill Israeli citizens visiting Turkey. In one case, a couple was reportedly picked up by Israeli security agents in a van and rushed to the airport because Iranian assassins were waiting for them at their hotel.

The Pakistani-Iranian connection

It is not yet known who would pay the hundreds of thousands of euros promised to the terrorists for a successful attack. Greek media claim that the terrorist network is part of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), designated by the United States as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Iran’s Islamist regime has had close relations with Pakistani Shias for decades. Pakistan smuggled nuclear material to IRGC operatives in London, human rights and national security lawyer Irina Tsukerman told the Investigative Project on Terrorism. There have been previous assassination attempts on Israeli targets in Greece.

“Iran has been adept in recruiting disenfranchised Shia Pakistanis to its military ranks. It’s a mixture of concerted radicalization and financial needs. The international community must reexamine Iran’s concerning links to Pakistani actors; last year’s IRGC/ISI joint intelligence infiltration of the Secret Service all the way to the top shows the growing strategic, not just tactical, security and intelligence cooperation between the rogue regimes,” she said.

On a geopolitical level, the foiled attack could be part of an attempt by Iranian hardliners to destabilize the Greek government ahead of national elections set for May 21.

The effective cooperation of Greek authorities with Israel led to an important success in the fight against Islamist terrorism.

Investigative Project on Terrorism Senior Fellow Ioannis E. Kotoulas (Ph.D. in History, Ph.D. in Geopolitics) is Adjunct Lecturer in Geopolitics at the University of Athens, Greece. His latest book is Geopolitics of the War in Ukraine.

Iran Asia Media Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David