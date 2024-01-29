More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Neturei Karta’s spokesman proclaims his love for a genocidal antisemite

The extremist group’s neurotic need to cast off its Jewishness is profoundly dangerous.

Joe Kaufman
Neturei Karta
Members of the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect demonstrate against Israel in New York City, Sept. 27, 2021. Photo by Luke Tress/Flash90.
Joe Kaufman
Joe Kaufman Joe Kaufman
Joe Kaufman is chairman of the Joe Kaufman Security Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to educating the public on issues concerning national security and counterterrorism.
(Jan. 29, 2024 / JNS)

Neturei Karta is a vocal group of anti-Zionist Orthodox Jews. While members of the group present themselves as the true representatives of religious Jewry, in reality they are a rogue Jewish faction comprising only around 5,000 members worldwide. However, due to its fringe views, the group is embraced by enemies of the Jewish community and Israel, who see Neturei Karta as “useful idiots” who help deflect accusations of antisemitism. As a result, group members are often strategically placed front and center at anti-Israel demonstrations.

While many devout Jews have strong emotional and religious ties to Israel, others view a Jewish state created without divine sanction as prohibited under Jewish law. Neturei Karta takes this much further by calling for Israel’s complete dissolution.

Neturei Karta’s leadership is notorious for fraternizing with Israel’s deadliest enemies. The most infamous example was the group’s participation in a 2006 Holocaust denial conference in Iran. At the event, Neturei Karta’s spokesman Yisroel Dovid Weiss reportedly hugged and kissed then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinjad, who one year prior had called for Israel to be “wiped off the map.” Weiss also met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and presented a gift to Hezbollah’s second-in-command Naim Qassem to be conveyed to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Neturei Karta reportedly received funding from the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat. The PLO has been designated a “terrorist organization and a threat to the interests of the United States, its allies and to international law” by the U.S.

Because of its highly controversial activities, Neturei Kata has been condemned even by anti-Zionist Jews. For example, the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg, Zalman Teitelbaum, has asserted: “It’s a terrible desecration of God’s name to support murderers in the name of the holy Torah and God’s name.”

In the group’s latest stunt, Weiss was featured on an Islamist podcast with South Carolina imam Ibrahim Dremali, with the two proclaiming their love for one another. Not long ago, this same imam called for a genocide of Jewish people.

Dremali was born and raised in Gaza and has a second home in Gaza City, where many members of his family and clan resided prior to Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre. Today, Dremali is imam of the Grand Strand Islamic Society (GSIS), located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Previously, he led the Islamic Center of Boca Raton (ICBR), the Des Moines Islamic Center (DMIC) and the Islamic Center of Greater Austin (ICGA).

He has spent time on the federal no-fly list—something for which he blames this author—and was arrested by U.S. immigration agents for marriage fraud. He was also arrested and spent time behind bars in Israel.

In May 2021, Dremali was interviewed by Arees University, an educational institution with which he was affiliated at the time. Dremali proudly expressed his support for Hamas and extolled his connections with the terror group. Probably alluding to the planned Oct. 7 attacks, Dremali told the interviewer that Hamas was planning a “very strong surprise soon.” He added that Hamas was “gonna hit those people” with “special rockets.”

Dremali also engaged in classic antisemitism, saying, “They control the whole world—the Jews—by the money.” He jubilantly spoke of a genocidal scenario in which all of the Arab countries surrounding Israel would unify to annihilate the Jews: “The people, they want to make jihad. The people want to open the border. … If the Arab leaders open the borders of Palestine … the Jews, they’ll be inside that ocean.”

On Dec. 1, 2023, Weiss appeared with Dremali on “The Deen Show,” an Islamist podcast hosted by Muslim convert and former gang member Eddie Redzovic. According to Weiss, this was his third appearance with Dremali.

The show began with Weiss proclaiming his love for Dremali. When Redzovic said that the “world thought” an “organic Gazan” (Dremali) and an “Orthodox Jewish rabbi” (Weiss) “couldn’t sit together,” Weiss exclaimed, “Sit together? We love each other!” Weiss then proceeded to take Dremali’s hands in his own and kiss them. Dremali did likewise.

This lovefest did not prevent Dremali from repeating antisemitic libels in front of Weiss, claiming that AIPAC “controls” the U.S. government “100%” and that Jews changed and corrupted the Bible.

This is par for the course for “The Deen Show.” The episode followed an episode the previous month featuring rabid antisemite Rick Wiles, who Redzovic affectionately referred to as “Pastor Rick” and added that he was “very honored” to have the antisemite on his show. Wiles claimed that Jews practice Satanic rituals, own all the U.S. presidential candidates and are not racially Jewish. He asserted that Jews are “white European colonizers” who are “descendants of Khazarians”—a classic pseudo-historical claim that all Ashkenazi Jews are descended from converts. The show also promoted repugnant antisemitic stereotypes, placing an image of an oversized hooked nose over a person’s profile.

Weiss and Neturei Karta’s involvement with genocidal anti-Jewish racists like Dremail is profoundly dangerous, a display of the worst kind of Jewish self-abasement and self-hate, and an aberration within the Jewish community. Unfortunately, however, it is merely a continuation of the group’s long history of such shocking behavior.

Neturei Karta is aiding and abetting its mortal enemies in a perverse attempt to prove to the world that it is composed of “good Jews.” But loving someone who says they want to kill you is merely an expression of the group’s neurotic need to cast off its Jewishness, which it sees as a shameful stigma. Neturei Karta is committing spiritual suicide while attempting to bring the rest of the Jewish community down with it.

Beila Rabinowitz, director of Militant Islam Monitor, contributed to this column.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David