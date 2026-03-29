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Opinion

Passover’s moral legacy endures in a time of uncertainty

From the Exodus story emerges a timeless call for resilience, responsibility, courage and empathy in confronting modern threats.

Mar. 29, 2026
Hadassa Getsztain

Passover’s moral legacy endures in a time of uncertainty

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Moses and the Exodus
Illustration of the Israelites Exodus from Egypt, guided by the prophet Moses, 1907, the Providence Lithograph Company. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Hadassa Getsztain
Hadassa Getsztain Hadassa Getsztain
Hadassa Getsztain is chairperson of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) Israel.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Jews around the world will soon gather at the Seder table to retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt. For more than 3,000 years, this story has been passed from generation to generation, reminding us not only of where we came from but of the values that continue to shape who we are today.

The story of Passover begins in slavery and in the yearning for freedom. Pharaoh may have been the first to seek the destruction of the Jewish people, but he was certainly not the last. That is what gives Passover its enduring power. It is both a warning and a promise: a warning that every generation will face adversity, and a promise that even in our darkest moments, we must remain hopeful. Redemption will come.

If we overcame Pharaoh, Haman and Hitler, we will overcome whatever challenges lie ahead. Today, those challenges include the threat posed by the Iranian regime and the network of proxies it supports across the region. Yet Israel continues to demonstrate remarkable strength and resilience. We see it in the courage of men and women in uniform, in the determination of citizens and in a society that continues to build, innovate and strive for a better future even from bomb shelters.

Passover is, at its core, a story about freedom. It reminds us that the longing for dignity and self-determination is universal, and we hope that the Iranian people will soon experience the freedom they have been denied for nearly half a century.

But Passover also teaches another essential lesson.

In Deuteronomy 24, we are commanded: “You shall not subvert the rights of the stranger or the orphan, nor take a widow’s garment in pledge.” The following verse explains why: “Remember that you were a slave in Egypt.”

The memory of slavery serves as a moral compass, reminding us to act with compassion toward the most vulnerable among us: the stranger, the orphan and the widow. The injustice once inflicted upon the Jewish people should deepen our ability to recognize suffering in others.

Throughout history, this principle has shaped Jewish action in many ways. It was evident when American Jews stood alongside those fighting for civil rights. It was reflected in Israel’s daring airlifts, such as Operation Moses, which brought Ethiopian Jews to freedom. It can be seen when Israeli search-and-rescue teams are among the first to arrive at disaster zones around the world, and in humanitarian medical programs that bring patients to Israel for life-saving treatment.

These are not merely strategic decisions; they are moral choices rooted in a shared historical memory. They reflect the legacy of a people whose story began in slavery.

Passover therefore calls on us not only to remember, but to recommit ourselves to the values the story represents: resilience, responsibility, courage and empathy.

Empathy remains one of our greatest strengths. It enables us to see one another more clearly and to care more deeply. In a world often marked by division and recrimination, choosing empathy is both meaningful and necessary.

Every Seder concludes with the words, “L’shana haba’ah b’Yerushalayim”—Next year in Jerusalem. None of us can know what the future holds, particularly in uncertain times. Yet for more than three millennia, this hope for continuity, unity and return has sustained the Jewish people, and it will continue to do so as long as we carry the memory and values of Passover forward.

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