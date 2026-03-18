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Hadassa Getsztain

Hadassa Getsztain

Hadassa Getsztain is chairperson of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) Israel.

Holocaust
Opinion
Memory must become responsibility
As antisemitism surges and many leaders settle for lip service, Holocaust remembrance ceremonies are losing their universal meaning.
Jan. 26, 2026
Hadassa Getsztain