More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Not many nations understand Oct. 7 without explanation. Azerbaijan is one of them

The reaction was not rooted in politics or geopolitical calculation; it came from memory. The horror felt familiar.

Mar. 1, 2026
Rabbi Zamir Isayev

Not many nations understand Oct. 7 without explanation. Azerbaijan is one of them

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Khojaly Massacre, Azerbaijan
Ambulances near the train station in Baku carry bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in the Khojaly massacre on Feb. 26 1992. Credit: Ilgar Jafarov via Wikimedia Commons.
Rabbi Zamir Isayev
Rabbi Zamir Isayev Rabbi Zamir Isayev
Rabbi Zamir Isayev is the head of the Sephardic Jewish community of Baku, Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan marked 34 years since the Khojaly massacre. It is not just another date on the calendar. It is a day when memory returns in full force.

On Feb. 26, 1992, armed Armenian separatist forces attacked the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly and killed 613 of its residents. Among the dead were women, elderly men and women, and 63 children. Dozens were declared missing. Hundreds were taken captive, and many never came home.

International human-rights organizations later documented the scale of the killings. Survivors described scenes that remain difficult to speak about even today: families who tried to shield their children with their own bodies and failed, civilians shot at close range, violence carried out without distinction.

When news of families murdered in their homes, of people shot at close range and children killed in cold blood reached us on Oct. 7, 2023, something in us was shaken. The reaction was not rooted in politics or geopolitical calculation. It came from memory. The horror felt painfully familiar.

In the days that followed, thousands of ordinary Azerbaijani citizens went to the Israeli Embassy in Baku. There was no official call, no organized campaign, no directive from above. People came with flowers, candles and toys left in memory of the children. They stood quietly, holding the flags of both nations. It was not a diplomatic gesture. It reflected the compassion of a people who recognize suffering because they have experienced it themselves.

As a Jew and a rabbi who has made his home here for many years, I witness every day the unique bond between Jews and Azerbaijanis. We have lived side by side for generations, in peace and with genuine warmth. This relationship is not built on strategic cooperation or economic interest alone. It rests on something deeper, a shared understanding of what it means to bury the innocent.

In 2024, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for a memorial in the restored town of Khojaly. In Israel, the Car Wall memorial stands in silent testimony, with vehicles riddled with bullets and burned with their passengers still inside. Memorials are not only about the past. They remind us that we were not erased, that we did not disappear, and that we chose life over defeat.

The Torah commands, “Do not slay the innocent and the righteous, for I will not justify the wicked.” This is not merely an ancient verse. It is a clear moral boundary. The deliberate murder of innocent civilians is a line that must never be crossed.

I do not compare tragedies to rank suffering or assign weight to grief. But there are moments when one nation recognizes the pain of another without needing it explained. That is what happened here, in Baku, on Oct. 7.

At a time when the relationship between Jerusalem and Baku continues to deepen on every diplomatic level, it is worth remembering that this partnership did not begin with agreements or summits. It began with memory, with compassion and with the shared conviction that innocent human life is stronger than terror.

Diaspora Jewry Asia Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a kindergarten in Rishon LeZion, central Israel, was damaged by shrapnel from a ballistic missile fired from Iran, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli daycare destroyed by Iranian cluster missile
“There could have been kids at this kindergarten,” said Rishon Letzion Mayor Raz Kinstlich.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after landing at Palm Beach International Airport on March 20, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says ‘Epic Fury’ almost done
“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives an update on an Iranian missile attack on Arad, March 21, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
‘A very difficult evening,’ Netanyahu says after Iranian missiles wound 115
“We are determined to continue striking our enemies on all fronts,” added the Israeli premier.
Mar. 22, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One. Credit: Twitter.
U.S. News
48 hours or lights out: Trump issues Hormuz ultimatum
The Islamic Republic must open the Strait of Hormuz completely, “without threat,” or the United States will begin targeting its power plants, said the president.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir meets with local authority heads in Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 21, 2026, along with senior commanders. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Zamir: Israel halfway through Iran campaign
IDF chief says strikes have weakened Iran’s regime and vows to push Hezbollah threat from border as “Operation Roaring Lion” enters fourth week.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin