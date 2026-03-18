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Rabbi Zamir Isayev

Rabbi Zamir Isayev

Rabbi Zamir Isayev is the head of the Sephardic Jewish community of Baku, Azerbaijan.

Khojaly Massacre, Azerbaijan
Opinion
Not many nations understand Oct. 7 without explanation. Azerbaijan is one of them
The reaction was not rooted in politics or geopolitical calculation; it came from memory. The horror felt familiar.
Mar. 1, 2026
Rabbi Zamir Isayev