The end of the peace process

On the eve of the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, in other words, the organization for the liberation of the Land of Israel, convened for its 23rd session in Ramallah. Grown men in suits listened to the don, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas spew anti-Semitic lies, fabricate history and deliver empty promises.

According to Abbas, the Palestinian coffin was nailed shut as a result of the split with and corruption of Hamas, the Arab states’ abandonment of the Palestinians, Israel’s strength and the America’s traitorous rejection of the Palestinian demands for a “right of return” and Jerusalem. The only thing that remains for Abbas to do is claim a chapter in the Koran commands the Palestinians wait patiently alongside the borders of Palestine. Let them wait because the same Koran promises this land to the Jewish people, and that is why we are therefore the actual owners.

According to Abbas, Ashkenazi Jews are descended from the Khazars, a people who existed hundreds of years ago somewhere between Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and therefore have no connection to Palestine. The Palestinians are the chosen Canaanite people who will remain parked outside of Palestine until their victory is achieved. Israel was established on an imperial whim and as part of a conspiracy to thwart the Arab power that threatens Europe.

The Jews collaborated with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler to arrive in Palestine, just as Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion brought Jews from Arab states to Palestine, even though they enjoyed pleasant and pogrom-free lives under the auspices of Islam.

As far as Abbas is concerned, the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the draining of the abscess of the “eternal Palestinian refugees” and the closure of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, which so maliciously perpetuates the problem, has turned the deal of the century into the slap of the century. Abbas’s response has been to engage in efforts to provide international legitimacy to the Palestinians and a legal campaign against Israel.

At a counter-conference in the Gaza Strip, Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh blamed the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah for the blockade and vindictive sanctions on the group. In his speech, Haniyeh reinforced the message of jihad and an “intifada of return” to break the blockade. He denounced Abbas as a dangerous leader conspiring to divide the people and described the Palestinian Authority as a traitorous organization that collaborates with Israel and so impedes the efforts of the “opposition"—in other words, terrorism, the uprising and the “March of Return” on Judea and Samaria.

Haniyeh abrogated the Palestinian National Council conference, which he called patronizing, unrepresentative and illegitimate. He rejected Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s plans for a one-stage regional agreement with Arab leaders over the heads of Palestinians for territorial and population exchanges, Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem, the demilitarization of Palestinian-controlled territory and Israeli security control over territory west of the Jordan River.

Ahead of the gathering, Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV station broadcast war songs. Meanwhile, near the border fence with Israel, a religious man promised that the Zionists’ fate was one of death. There is no one to talk to.

It was during these uncompromising speeches that a decision emerged: Only a solution that is forced upon the Palestinians will stabilize the region. Within the framework of this solution, control over Gaza will be returned to Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority enclave will confederate into Jordan’s Hashemite Kingdom.

Dr. Reuven Berko was the adviser on Arab affairs to the Jerusalem district police and a writer for Israel Hayom.