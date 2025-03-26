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Opinion

Fake peace is dangerous for the free world

Short-sighted peace agreements without the serious implementation of responsible education for peace will not provide the international community with a stable and durable peaceful future.

Shmuel Katz
Munich agreement Neville Chamberlain
Neville Chamberlain shows off the Munich Agreement signed by Adolf Hitler on Sept. 30, 1938. Credit: The National Archive of Poland via Wikimedia Commons.
Shmuel Katz
Shmuel Katz Shmuel Katz
Dr. Shmuel Katz is a fellow of the Israeli Surgical Society, the American College of Surgeons and other medical societies. He is a board member of Jerusalem Center for Applied Policy (JCAP).
(March 26, 2025 / JNS)

Unfortunately, the history books are filled with stories addressing failed peace agreements that resulted in major setbacks to the involved nations.

The classic example is the “Munich Agreement” between Nazi Germany and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who showed off the document and said he was bringing “Peace for our times.” Rather than stop Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, it encouraged Hitler to advance his expansionist dreams, which resulted in World War II.

The failure of the Oslo Accords is another important example of a failed attempt to reach a peace agreement. One of the most important reasons for the failure of the accords was the lack of education for peace and reconciliation in the Arab schools and in the media.

This serious problem was enacted by design. When PLO leader Yasser Arafat, was asked by his people why he agreed to proceed with a track toward a peace agreement with the State of Israel in 1993, he responded by referring to the deceptive actions of the Prophet Muhammad as they were related to his presumed peace agreement with the tribe of the Quraysh in Mecca, called the “Treaty of al-Hudaybiya.” Once Muhammad felt strong enough, the treaty was violated; he killed the Jews in the city of Khaybar and expanded his control over multiple tribes in the region.

As Israel is dealing with the terrorist organizations of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon, it is clear these terrorist organizations have no intention of advancing the situation toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict. This is in line with their hope to implement an imposed world domination by which they will be able to force their religious ideology on everyone across the globe.

The fact that Hamas, part of the Sunni Muslim Brotherhood, and Hezbollah, part of the axis of evil led by Shi’ite Iran, do not fight each other at this time is related to the fact that they are fighting a common enemy composed of the State of Israel and Western society led by the United States.

The fact that Iran, the head of this terror snake, is behind much of the unrest in the Middle East and elsewhere is a major part of the ongoing problems, including Hamas’s refusal to release the Israeli hostages, despite the international pressure on them to do so. Hamas is hoping to hold on to the hostages as a safety net to ensure its survival and rebuild its forces. Hamas has stated repeatedly that it would try to challenge Israel again and again, until its successful annihilation of the State of Israel. Just before the recent renewal of Israeli military escalation in Gaza, there were intelligence reports that Hamas intended to attack Israel again, to get even more hostages.

In addition, there have been serious terror attacks recently by the new Sunni leaders in Syria on the Shi’ite Alawites and Christian citizens in western Syria, where there were reports of more than 20,000 dead victims. At the same time, there is serious unrest in Turkey against its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his supporters after Erdoğan had the country’s main opposition leader jailed. Turkey seems to have nefarious intentions to expand its control and influence over the neighboring countries and peoples, including the Kurds, Syria and Israel.

At the same time, Egypt is building its military in the Sinai Peninsula, establishing a major force that goes way beyond the terms of the 1979 peace agreement with Israel. This is a very troubling situation because, despite its peace agreement with Israel, Egypt did not change its educational system to teach peace and reconciliation with Israel, even as it plays an important role in the peace negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

This lack of proper education for peace is also true in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Therefore, it is imperative that the State of Israel and responsible leaders of the free world insist upon the following:

  1. Hamas must release immediately all the hostages from Gaza.
  2. Hamas must be disarmed and removed from controlling Gaza, as this will lower the chances of Hamas trying to rebuild its forces, kidnap more Israelis, and initiate terror activities in Israel and across the globe.
  3. Gaza must be demilitarized, giving locals a chance to rebuild their lives in a peaceful environment, where peace is promoted in the schools and the media.
  4. Serious effort must be made to educate—from young to old—about the need for peace and reconciliation across the entire Middle East.
  5. International pressure must be placed on Iran to stop its race toward building atomic bombs and its support for terror organizations worldwide.
  6. Serious pressure must be placed on Erdoğan in Turkey to stop his moves toward dictatorship and regional domination, which threaten the advancement of peace in the region.
  7. Egypt and Jordan must be encouraged to start educating their populations on peaceful coexistence with Israel and to reduce their military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula and along the eastern bank of the Jordan River to reduce the chances of military confrontation with Israel.
  8. If the people in the region move toward better neighborly relations, Russia and China will hopefully dial down their level of involvement in the region, which will benefit everyone.
  9. Once the instigators of the terrorist activities from Iran and from elsewhere are under control, the Houthis may decide that it is no longer in their interest to interrupt the international navigation in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, especially as they must deal with severe military actions by the United States and other allies.

Hopefully, wisdom will prevail, and we will be able to build a better future for everyone.

Originally appeared on Israel National News.

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