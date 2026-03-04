Selective outrage and the quiet erosion of Jewish security in New York

Living as a Jew in New York City carries a particular tension. On one level, it is one of the most vibrant Jewish centers in the world. Synagogues are full. Jewish schools are thriving. Hebrew can be heard on sidewalks and in grocery stores. There is visibility and confidence. On another level, there is an understanding that visibility requires vigilance. That understanding has intensified over the past year.

The data is clear. Jews remain the most targeted group in reported hate crimes in New York City. That reality is not abstract. It filters into daily decisions. Parents consider whether their children should wear visible Jewish symbols. Professionals weigh how openly they speak about Israel at work. People edit themselves in rooms that once felt neutral. These are small calculations. Repeated often enough, they reshape behavior.

Antisemitism today does not always arrive in the form of overt violence. It often surfaces in institutional responses that feel uneven. I saw this firsthand in a New York City school.

After the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, I wrote to school leadership asking that Jewish students be explicitly included when the administration addressed minority communities facing rising hostility. The reply was polite and empathetic. Jewish families were assured that they were cared for. When I followed up and asked what concrete steps would be taken to address antisemitism in the school community, there was no response. The conversation ended.

Shortly afterward, my son came home from class and told me he had seen a flag displayed in the classroom that looked to him like a Nazi symbol. He was unsettled. I was unsettled. I sent an email with the subject line “Urgent response needed” and asked for clarification. The following day, I was told that the symbol in question was part of an ancient Indian tradition. That may well have been accurate. Intent matters. So does perception.

In a community that includes descendants of Holocaust survivors, a symbol that resembles a swastika carries weight. Children do not parse historical nuance on their own. When a symbol evokes the memory of genocide, it requires explanation.

I asked that the school address the issue openly and provide context to students so that confusion and hurt would not linger. The image was removed, and there was no broader communication about it. There was no acknowledgment that the resemblance itself had caused distress.

A few weeks later, a racist remark targeting another minority group during a public meeting prompted an immediate and forceful response from school leadership. A clear statement was sent to families. The language was strong. The commitment to accountability was visible.

That response was appropriate. Racism demands clarity and action. The disparity in tone and urgency between the two situations raised a question that extends beyond one school. Why do some concerns trigger immediate institutional engagement while others are handled quietly and allowed to fade?

This is not a competition over whose history is more painful. Every community carries trauma. The issue is consistency. When institutions articulate values of inclusion and equity, those values must apply evenly. If a symbol or statement that harms one group requires a public response and restorative steps, then a symbol or statement that harms Jews requires the same level of attention.

Selective engagement has consequences. It teaches Jewish families that their concerns may be acknowledged politely but will not always be treated as urgent. Over time, that lesson discourages people from speaking up. Silence becomes a coping mechanism. Silence also allows problems to grow.

Antisemitism has a long history of adapting to its environment. It appears in new language. It hides behind political discourse. It is sometimes minimized because Jews are perceived as successful or secure. The perception of security does not eliminate vulnerability. The increase in harassment and hate crimes over the past year confirms that.

Solutions require more than symbolic gestures. Schools and workplaces should state explicitly that antisemitism is addressed with the same seriousness as any other form of racism. Educational programs on bias should include material on antisemitism, including its historical symbols and modern forms. Many educators are not trained to recognize how certain imagery or rhetoric affects Jewish students. Training can correct that gap.

Communication standards should also be consistent. When incidents arise, leadership should explain what happened, acknowledge impact and outline steps being taken. The quiet removal of a problem without discussion does not build trust; transparent communication does.

Jewish families also carry responsibility. Speaking up is uncomfortable; it can attract criticism. Some advise restraint. They argue that other groups have endured more visible suffering and therefore deserve greater attention. That reasoning misunderstands equality. Addressing antisemitism does not diminish the legitimacy of other communities’ struggles. Rather, it affirms that equal standards apply to all.

New York remains home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the world. Its institutions have an opportunity to model principled consistency. When schools and workplaces respond evenly to all forms of hate, they strengthen social cohesion. When responses vary according to political or cultural pressure, they weaken it.

The safety of the Jewish community depends on more than police presence. It depends on whether institutions are willing to confront antisemitism with the same resolve they bring to other forms of bias. Equal protection under the law is a foundational principle. Equal moral clarity should accompany it.

If New York is to remain a city where Jews live openly and confidently, then the standard must be clear and unwavering. Harm is addressed fully. Concerns are taken seriously. Values are applied consistently. That is how trust is built. That is how communities remain strong.