More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Peter Beinart: Pummeled and purged

He is “a Zionist. I keep saying it. He’s not interested in justice—just in looking morally superior while cashing in on our struggle,” said Palestinian activist and organizer Nerdeen Kiswani.

Yisrael Medad
Vladimir Lenin Speaking in Moscow in 1920
Vladimir Lenin, a Russian revolutionary, political theorist and leader of the Soviet Union, speaking in Moscow in May 1920. Credit: Grigory Petrovich Goldstein/Public Domain via Wikimdia Commons.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Nov. 30, 2025 / JNS)

On Feb. 20, 1922, comrade Vladimir Lenin—after losing the vote for the Constituent Assembly that would have consolidated popular support for his November 1917 Bolshevik revolution, and after surviving multiple assassination attempts (he was wounded in perhaps the most famous one on Aug. 30, 1918), peasant uprisings, the Kronstadt rebellion and seeing his economic policy fail—wrote a letter to Dmitrii Kurskii, the People’s Commissar of Justice.

He demanded an “intensification of the repression of the political enemies of the Soviet regime” to be accomplished through the “organization of a number of model trials” to be done “systematically, resolutely and with determination.” The charge would be promoting an armed struggle against the Soviet state.

A total of 33 members of the oppositionist Socialist Revolutionary activists were put in the dock, foremost among them Abram Gots, who was Jewish, as were many other defendants, like Mikhail Gendelman, Lev Gershtein and Evgeniia Ratner-Elkind. The main organizer of this and the later, more famous Stalinist Great Purge show trials, with their displays of “confessions,” was Yakov Agranov, also Jewish.

Agranov’s role developed over 15 years as part of seeking out candidates from among intellectuals vilified for anti-Soviet elements. Attributed to him is the quip: “If there is no enemy, he should be created, denounced and punished.” He himself was executed by firing squad on Aug. 1, 1938, as an “enemy of the people.”

Today, a century following that first show trial, Beinart fessed up to his own error. That error? Speaking to an audience at Tel Aviv University on Nov. 25.

He bowed his head in abject shame as the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) condemned him and called on him “to immediately cancel this unethical, unjustifiable engagement that, regardless of its content, can only be used to whitewash the unspeakable crimes committed by Israel and its institutions, including TAU, against Indigenous Palestinians.”

His expression of contrition is too long to be quoted in full. Nevertheless, here are a few excerpts:

I made a serious mistake … [I] hoped for more conversations with Israelis, to explain why I believe Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and why I believe Jewish supremacy is fundamentally wrong. … I let my desire for that conversation override my solidarity with Palestinians. … As Noura Erakat and others have pointed out, there are ways for me to talk to Israelis without violating BDS guidelines and undermining a collective effort against oppression. … Had I listened more to Palestinians, I would have realized that earlier. It’s embarrassing to admit such a serious mistake. I dearly wish I had not made this one, which has caused particular harm because international pressure is crucial to ensuring Palestinian freedom. This was a failure of judgment. I am sorry.

Back on Oct. 21, 2023—three weeks after the “Al-Aqsa Flood” invasion over the Gaza border and ensuing Hamas-led murder, rape, burnings and kidnappings in southern Israel—Beinart expressed the view that the terrorist organization “now represents Palestinian resistance” but drew no moral reflection of that reality. Again and again, he justified the worst of Muslim anti-Zionism, acting as a normalizer of anti-Jewish sentiment among the progressive left. Yet living in his own self-created dreamland, he found himself pilloried by his pro-Palestine friends. (In a previous column, I detailed Palestinian activist and organizer Nerdeen Kiswani’s attack on him.)

Kiswani, to remind ourselves, believes in and promotes that “Zionists are Nazis.”

As Soviet expert Izabella Tabarovsky responded to Kiswani’s anti-Beinart rage, it was “a useful reminder that the Yevsektsiya story always ends the same way. For those who object to Jewish peoplehood to begin with, no Jew will ever be antizionist enough … she excoriates him for whatever shreds of connection to Jewish peoplehood he has left.”

Chastised, embarrassed and afraid of losing the so-called “friends” he had collected over the years since his Open Zion platform related to his anti-Zionist struggle, he puts on a show trial of his own making with himself in the dock.

Has it helped?

Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah reacted that Beinart “arrogantly chose to ignore [calls not to speak]. It’s hard not to see this as anything other than an exercise in damage control, to restore his marketability following the overwhelming backlash to his informed, conscious, willful decision to violate a clear picket line.” (Marketability means Jews and money.)

First, Kiswani, in a reaction to Beinart’s explanation why he would be appearing in “Zionist-land” (my term), wrote: “There’s a scourge of Zionism and normalization in so called antizionist (self-congratulatory) Jewish spaces which also happen to write books, cash in honorariums, and travel the world while talking about being morally superior for recognizing the bare minimum.”

She added that Beinart is “a Zionist. I keep saying it. He’s not interested in justice—just in looking morally superior while cashing in on our struggle. Man really thinks his ‘once-in-a-generation’ brain is gonna convince baby killers to grow a conscience.”

Afterwards, she tweeted: “Peter consistently disrespects communities he claims to support, particularly Palestinians, and then apologizes for it after. What does everyone who was defending him have to say now that even he admits he was wrong?” In other words, no amount of kowtowing on Beinart’s part can absolve him of his sins.

Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd had lashed out at Beinart that he is an “arrogant, insidious war-profiteering” and, correctly, knew you “will apologize for this in a few years, after you benefit from it, because that is what you have always done.”

Indian actress and model Sana Saeed called Beinart’s new book “tasteless” and “morally egregious, as it “put the identity of the genocidaires of Palestinians at the forefront of their genocide” and wondered why people didn’t understand “what Beinart was about when he spread the mass rape hoax and said how Palestinians/pro-Palestinian people have disappointed him in not condemning it.”

Surprisingly, James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, was supportive, posting: “This attack on Beinart is not only wrong, it’s stupid. … He’s now bravely challenging establishment pro-Israel thought, forcing many to rethink their views.”

Issa Amro, a Palestinian activist based in Hebron, said much the same, writing on X: “I have known him as one of the most sincere friends and steadfast supporters of the Palestinian people. His voice, his courage, and his actions have helped make the occupation more costly. … Thank you, Peter, for standing on the right side of history.”

Beinart perhaps counted the pros and the cons, weighed them and decided to hang his head in shame. As the above texts seem to indicate, it will not help. He will be politically and socially hanged. The show trial will go on.

The only thing left is that we Zionists assure that he remains in his self-induced exile from the Jewish community, never to be returned to the fold. He made his choice: “Palestine.” Let him enjoy the bitter fruits he helped nourish.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee head Simcha Rothman chairs leads a committee meeting in Jerusalem, July 4, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
Jews who travel into Area A of Judea and Samaria face a “danger of death,” Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman told JNS.
August 10, 2026 06:37 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David