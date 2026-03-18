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4G NCSY

4G NCSY creates a community of growth, connecting girls from different schools and communities, that empowers young women to develop an authentic relationship with their Judaism.
Participants of the recent 4G NCSY International Convention 2024 at the DoubleTree in Somerset, N.J., gather for a pre-Shabbat picture. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Orthodox Union’s NCSY 4G convention draws 200 high-schoolers
Program empowers young women to bring meaning to their Judaism on their own terms.
Mar. 13, 2024