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Heroes to Heroes Foundation

Heroes To Heroes provided spiritual healing and peer support to more than 550 American veterans and 200 Israel Defense Forces (IDF) veterans during its 16-year mission, improving and saving hundreds of lives.
IDF soldiers participating in a Heroes To Heroes Foundation program
The Wire
Heroes to Heroes Foundation closes after 16 years
After serving more than 700 American and Israel Defense Forces veterans, the foundation is concluding its mission.
Aug. 5, 2026
Heroes to Heroes Foundation