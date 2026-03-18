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Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit

The Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit
The Wire
Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit celebrates traditional family values
The event celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords have already brought to the Middle-East and North Africa in two short years, with an emphasis on the shared values that enabled bitter adversaries to become indispensable allies and friends in such a short time.
Dec. 9, 2022