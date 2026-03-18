Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The event celebrated the seismic change that the Abraham Accords have already brought to the Middle-East and North Africa in two short years, with an emphasis on the shared values that enabled bitter adversaries to become indispensable allies and friends in such a short time.