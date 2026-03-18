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Abraham Accords Roundtable

Bobby Rechnitz and President Isaac Herzog immediately after Herzog's address to Congress (Courtesy)
The Wire
American Jewish leader calls President Herzog’s speech to Congress ‘a celebration of the Israel-US relationship’
“Both sides have shown in their almost unanimous attendance that support for the Jewish state is not a Republican or Democratic position, it is an American position,” said Bobby Rechnitz, chairman of the Abraham Accords Roundtable and the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee.
Jul. 19, 2023