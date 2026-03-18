The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“Both sides have shown in their almost unanimous attendance that support for the Jewish state is not a Republican or Democratic position, it is an American position,” said Bobby Rechnitz, chairman of the Abraham Accords Roundtable and the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee.