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American Sephardi Federation

The American Sephardi Federation (ASF) preserves, perpetuates and promotes the history, traditions and rich mosaic culture of Greater Sephardic communities as an essential part of the Jewish experience. The ASF creates high-profile events, exhibitions, and scholarly and cultural conferences; produces widely read online and print publications; supports research, scholarship, the ASF Institute of Jewish Experience, the National Sephardic Library & Archives at the Center for Jewish History, the Sephardi House and Broome & Allen Fellowships; as well as represents the Sephardic Voice in diplomatic and Jewish communal affairs as a member of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and World Jewish Congress.
ASF Sephardi House Fellows at NYC Shabbaton in 2024
The Wire
ASF responds to campus crisis with Sephardi House Fellowship
“Students are thirsty for knowledge and authentic Jewish connection; these are the superpowers that have kept the Jewish people strong for millennia,” said Joshua Benaim.
Feb. 5, 2025
Ruben Shimonov
The Wire
Announcing the ASF’s National Director of Sephardi House & Young Leadership
The American Sephardi Federation empowers college students to discover the diversity, depth, and vitality of the Jewish people.
Dec. 10, 2021
Sharaka - The Gulf-Israel Center for Social Entrepreneurship's delegation to the US met with American Sephardi leaders and signed Sharaka's first MOU with the American Sephardi Federation, Center for Jewish History, NYC, 29 July 2021
The Wire
Gulf Arabs, Sephardic Jews Advancing Abraham Accords
Sharaka: Gulf-Israel Social Entrepreneurship Center Signs 1st MOU with the American Sephardi Federation.
Jul. 30, 2021
The Wire
Announcing the ASF’s 2021 Broome & Allen Fellowship & Scholarship Recipients
The Next Generation of Sephardi Scholars & Students.
May. 26, 2021