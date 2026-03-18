The American Sephardi Federation (ASF) preserves, perpetuates and promotes the history, traditions and rich mosaic culture of Greater Sephardic communities as an essential part of the Jewish experience. The ASF creates high-profile events, exhibitions, and scholarly and cultural conferences; produces widely read online and print publications; supports research, scholarship, the ASF Institute of Jewish Experience, the National Sephardic Library & Archives at the Center for Jewish History, the Sephardi House and Broome & Allen Fellowships; as well as represents the Sephardic Voice in diplomatic and Jewish communal affairs as a member of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and World Jewish Congress.