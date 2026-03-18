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Arava Institute for Environmental Studies

Biblical-era dates that were planted and revived for the first time got picked at Israel’s Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. Courtesy: Marcos Schonholz
The Wire
Scientists pick and taste ancient dates for first time since the Second Temple
The date palms, named after the biblical Adam, Boaz, Hannah, Jonah, Judith and Uriel, were grown from among 32 seeds unearthed in archeological digs in the Judean Desert and near the Dead Sea, between 1963 and 1991, and estimated to range from 1,800 to 2,400 years old.
Sep. 9, 2020