Arava Institute for Environmental Studies

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The date palms, named after the biblical Adam, Boaz, Hannah, Jonah, Judith and Uriel, were grown from among 32 seeds unearthed in archeological digs in the Judean Desert and near the Dead Sea, between 1963 and 1991, and estimated to range from 1,800 to 2,400 years old.