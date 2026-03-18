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Hadassah Medical Center

Hadassah Medical in Ramat Gan is part of Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem, which has been deemed one of the world’s leading medical centers. Hadassah Medical is a combination of world-class doctors, state-of-the-art medical equipment and sophisticated medical technology. The combined experience of our specialists along with our top-notch health care allows for early detection of abnormalities as well as assessment of risk factors, ultimately preventing the development of cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke and many other life-threatening health problems.
Dr. Yaniv Sherer. Credit: Courtesy of Hadassah Medical Center.
The Wire
Hadassah Medical Organization names new director of Ein Kerem Hospital
Dr. Yaniv Sherer comes from Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon; his position at Hadassah becomes effective on April 1.
Mar. 27, 2023
Biblical-era dates that were planted and revived for the first time got picked at Israel’s Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. Courtesy: Marcos Schonholz
The Wire
Scientists pick and taste ancient dates for first time since the Second Temple
The date palms, named after the biblical Adam, Boaz, Hannah, Jonah, Judith and Uriel, were grown from among 32 seeds unearthed in archeological digs in the Judean Desert and near the Dead Sea, between 1963 and 1991, and estimated to range from 1,800 to 2,400 years old.
Sep. 9, 2020