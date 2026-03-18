Hadassah Medical Center

Hadassah Medical in Ramat Gan is part of Hadassah Medical Organization in Jerusalem, which has been deemed one of the world’s leading medical centers. Hadassah Medical is a combination of world-class doctors, state-of-the-art medical equipment and sophisticated medical technology. The combined experience of our specialists along with our top-notch health care allows for early detection of abnormalities as well as assessment of risk factors, ultimately preventing the development of cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke and many other life-threatening health problems.