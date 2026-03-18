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Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program

At its core, the purpose of the Hornstein program is to provide the Jewish community with the high-quality professional leadership training today’s organizations need.
Hornstein Partnership
The Wire
Pardes partners with Hornstein Jewish Professional Leadership Program at Brandeis
Pardes Experiential Educators Program (PEEP) students receive 20% discount on any Brandeis online program.
Jul. 9, 2024