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CAMERA

Founded in 1982, the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis is a media-monitoring, research and membership organization devoted to promoting accurate and balanced coverage of Israel and the Middle East. CAMERA fosters rigorous reporting, while educating news consumers about Middle East issues and the role of the media. Because public opinion ultimately shapes public policy, distorted news coverage that misleads the public can be detrimental to sound policymaking. A non-partisan organization, CAMERA takes no position with regard to American or Israeli political issues or with regard to ultimate solutions to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
The Wire
Rising antisemitism prompts CAMERA student training conference
The organization has put together three jampacked days of lectures, discussions, and workshops, all designed to empower and educate students for what they will confront in the fall.
Jul. 26, 2021
A sign for "Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in May 2010. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
The Wire
CAMERA on Campus Plans to Disrupt “Israel Apartheid Week”
Speakers at these events falsely allege that Israeli policy toward Palestinians is analogous to the repression experienced by the Black majority during the racist years of South African Apartheid.
Feb. 16, 2021