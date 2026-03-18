More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Carmel Winery

Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild – owner of the famous Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux – Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel, from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 139 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel’s wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.
Grapes
The Wire
Carmel Winery launches new wine in Signature series
Carmel Black Cabarnet Cauvignon is latest from Israel’s largest winery.
Apr. 18, 2024
The Wire
Celebrate Passover 2022 with wines from Israel’s most prized growing regions, produced at the renowned Carmel Winery
These wines are produced from sun-kissed grapes grown in the land of Israel, where the terroir and microclimate paired with expert winemaking techniques and technology produce award-winning wines. From dry and crisp, or oaky and fruity, among many varietals – all have the perfect finish to compliment the Seder meal.
Apr. 4, 2022