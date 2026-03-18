Founded in 1882 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild – owner of the famous Chateau Lafite-Rothschild in Bordeaux – Carmel Winery works with 108 families of wine growers to nurture some 3,500 acres of top vineyards in Israel, from the Galilee and the Golan Heights in the North to the Negev in the South. These vineyards include some of the finest individual vineyard sites in the country. Carmel uses state-of-the-art technology to produce an array of wines that range in style as well as in price point, from entry-level wines to premium bottlings. With 139 years of knowledge, experience, and uncompromising quality, Carmel’s wines earn well-respected scores and prestigious awards from the international wine community.