The European Leadership Network (ELNET) is a non-governmental, nonpartisan network with offices in France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium (European Union and NATO); Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); and Israel. Its programs provide platforms for senior European and Israeli policymakers to gain deeper insights into the mutual benefits of close relations; discuss geopolitical challenges; better understand the security threats faced by Israel; explore Israeli solutions to European needs; and pursue new opportunities for partnerships in defense, trade, energy, food security and tech innovation.