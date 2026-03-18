More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
ELNET logo

ELNET

The European Leadership Network (ELNET) is a non-governmental, nonpartisan network with offices in France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium (European Union and NATO); Central and Eastern Europe (CEE); and Israel. Its programs provide platforms for senior European and Israeli policymakers to gain deeper insights into the mutual benefits of close relations; discuss geopolitical challenges; better understand the security threats faced by Israel; explore Israeli solutions to European needs; and pursue new opportunities for partnerships in defense, trade, energy, food security and tech innovation.
World Globe
The Wire
ELNET survey: 83% of European parliamentarians agree with Israel
Three-quarters of European parliamentarians surveyed say their country’s diplomatic relations with Israel are “good.”
Jul. 1, 2024
Tom Flesh, ELNET
The Wire
Major leadership transition at ELNET-US
Incoming board chair Tom Flesh says his role comes at a time of “great peril and opportunity” for Israel.
Jun. 11, 2024
ELNET Trip Nova Music Festival Site
The Wire
Legislators return from ELNET Israel mission with renewed focus on diplomacy
They spoke to Israeli leaders; toured with the Israel Defense Forces; and met with Oct. 7 survivors and former hostages who were held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Mar. 4, 2024