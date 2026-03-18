Herzog College is a world leader in Jewish education and teacher training. With more than 3,500 students enrolled in its B.Ed., M.Ed., and teacher education courses, it is one of Israel’s largest and fastest growing teacher education colleges. Herzog College offers values-based higher education in Torah and contemporary pedagogy techniques, along with web-based educational platforms developed by its digital pedagogy teams. Through its Herzog Global department, the college provides online teacher training for Judaic studies educators worldwide in English and Spanish.