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Herzog College

Herzog College is a world leader in Jewish education and teacher training. With more than 3,500 students enrolled in its B.Ed., M.Ed., and teacher education courses, it is one of Israel’s largest and fastest growing teacher education colleges. Herzog College offers values-based higher education in Torah and contemporary pedagogy techniques, along with web-based educational platforms developed by its digital pedagogy teams. Through its Herzog Global department, the college provides online teacher training for Judaic studies educators worldwide in English and Spanish.
Australian teacher, Yehudis Kluwgant, speaking about the Bondi Beach terrorist attack at a meeting with President Isaac Herzog about antisemitism and Jewish education. Photo by Meir Eilpur.
The Wire
Herzog praises Jewish teachers as heroes
Dec. 28, 2025
English-speaking teachers from North America, Australia and Europe received Diaspora Teaching Certificates on completion of their Rimonim course in July 2022. Photo credit: Netanel Bin Nun
The Wire
Herzog College wins International Teacher Training Tender
Herzog College has won an Israeli government tender to run its successful Rimonim teacher training program for Judaic Studies teachers around the world in three languages.
Jan. 26, 2023