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International Minyan

The International Minyan for New York City Marathoners began in 1983 and has been offering prayer services at the start of the New York City Marathon for 40 years. See: Themarathonminyan.com.
Marathon minyan
The Wire
For 40th time, Jewish runners pray together before big race
More than 300 people attended Sunday morning prayers with the International Minyan before running in the TCS New York City Marathon.
Nov. 5, 2024
Runners at the New York City Marathon participate in the marathon minyan before start time. Credit: Courtesy of the International Minyan.
The Wire
Be part of the ‘minyan’ tradition at the New York City Marathon
Started in 1983, the International Minyan for NYC Marathoners has become an institution at the marathon.
Oct. 22, 2024