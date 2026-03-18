The first issue of Israel Hayom appeared on July 30, 2007. The paper was initially published five days a week, Sunday through Thursday. On November 20, 2009, the newspaper added an expansive weekend edition, published on Fridays. On June 9, 2011, the English Edition of Israel Hayom was launched as an online newsletter, published six days a week. We bring you a detailed selection of the Hebrew edition, with a particular focus on opinions and analysis along with original comment pieces.