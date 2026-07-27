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Poll: Republicans hold narrow edge over Democrats on Iran policy

A new CBS News-YouGov survey found Republicans leading Democrats by 2 percentage points on which party Americans trust more to handle Iran, even as most respondents said the conflict has been more difficult than the Trump administration expected.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Credit: Joyce Boghosian/White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an interview with Trey Yingst of Fox News, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., July 14, 2026. Credit: Joyce Boghosian/White House.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans hold a narrow advantage over Democrats in terms of which party Americans believe has the better approach to Iran, according to a CBS News-YouGov poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted July 22-24 among 2,193 U.S. adults, found that 32% said Trump and the Republican Party have the better approach to Iran, compared with 30% who favored Democrats. Another 22% said neither party, while 15% were unsure. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Support for ending the conflict immediately also declined since June. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the conflict should end now, down from 78% last month, while 33% said it should continue until Iran makes additional concessions, up from 22%.

Most Americans remain skeptical about the course of the conflict. Seventy-six percent said it has been more difficult than the Trump administration expected, while 60% said Trump portrays the situation more positively than its actual state.

Asked to describe their feelings about the conflict, 58% said they felt uncertain, and 57% said frustrated, while 36% described themselves as pessimistic, and 19% said they were optimistic.

Public approval of the Trump administration’s military action against Iran remained unchanged from May, with 39% approving and 61% disapproving. In March, the figures stood at 44% approval and 56% disapproval.

Polls and Surveys
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