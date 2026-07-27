Poll: Republicans hold narrow edge over Democrats on Iran policy

U.S. President Donald Trump and Republicans hold a narrow advantage over Democrats in terms of which party Americans believe has the better approach to Iran, according to a CBS News-YouGov poll released on Monday.

The survey, conducted July 22-24 among 2,193 U.S. adults, found that 32% said Trump and the Republican Party have the better approach to Iran, compared with 30% who favored Democrats. Another 22% said neither party, while 15% were unsure. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

Support for ending the conflict immediately also declined since June. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said the conflict should end now, down from 78% last month, while 33% said it should continue until Iran makes additional concessions, up from 22%.

Most Americans remain skeptical about the course of the conflict. Seventy-six percent said it has been more difficult than the Trump administration expected, while 60% said Trump portrays the situation more positively than its actual state.

Asked to describe their feelings about the conflict, 58% said they felt uncertain, and 57% said frustrated, while 36% described themselves as pessimistic, and 19% said they were optimistic.

Public approval of the Trump administration’s military action against Iran remained unchanged from May, with 39% approving and 61% disapproving. In March, the figures stood at 44% approval and 56% disapproval.