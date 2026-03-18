Israel Innovation Fund

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
‘Wine with Adam’ is a groundbreaking new series exploring important topics and combatting Anti-Semitism over Israeli wine. Interview series being promoted in partnership with Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).