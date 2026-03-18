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Jeff Seidel

Since 1982, Jeff Seidel has introduced thousands of Jewish college students to their first Shabbat experience as well as offered free tours and classes through his Jewish Student Centers at Hebrew U in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv University, Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, and IDC in Herzliya. He has lived in Jerusalem’s Old City for over thirty years and connected tens of thousands to the Land of Israel. He has also authored “The Jewish Traveler’s Resource Guide,” which lists Shabbat placement programs around the world.
One of Jeff Seidel's army base barbecues. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Supporting our heroes, one BBQ at a time
By organizing army base barbecues, Jeff Seidel establishes meaningful connections with our soldiers who are selflessly risking their lives to protect our nation and the Jewish world.
Jan. 17, 2024
The Wire
Jeff Seidel’s Chanukah campaign to distribute menorahs across Israel to university and gap year students from abroad
Many gap year programs are off during Chanukah, and now students will be able to take their menorahs with them wherever they go so that they can light their own menorah on all the nights of the holiday.
Nov. 9, 2021