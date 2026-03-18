The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Artscroll prayerbooks are being made available by the Jeff Seidel Student Centers. Books can be collected at the Asher David Milstein Student Center in Jerusalem’s Old City, and by request at center serving IDC/Reichman University students in Herzliya.