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Jeff Seidel Student Centers

The Wire
Jeff Seidel’s Student Centers offering Poland Mission for American students studying in Europe
The experience will cater to English-speaking students spending a semester abroad at universities primarily in Barcelona, Madrid, Florence and Rome.
Aug. 2, 2023
The Wire
Jeff Seidel Student Centers to host USA Independence Internship BBQ in Tel Aviv
The annual event is open to all university students interning in Tel Aviv.
Jun. 29, 2023
The Wire
Mission to Poland available for students attending Israeli universities
This year, the mission from Jeff Seidel’s Student Centers is expanding to include North American students studying in Barcelona, Madrid, Rome and Florence.
Jan. 10, 2023
The Wire
High Holiday prayerbooks available for rent in Jerusalem, Herzliya
Artscroll prayerbooks are being made available by the Jeff Seidel Student Centers. Books can be collected at the Asher David Milstein Student Center in Jerusalem’s Old City, and by request at center serving IDC/Reichman University students in Herzliya.
Sep. 14, 2022