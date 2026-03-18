More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Jewish Education Innovation Challenge

JEIC catalyzes radical improvement in Jewish day schools, challenging them to achieve their mandate of optimizing student internalization of Jewish wisdom, identity and decision-making.
Jewish Education Innovation Challenge 2025 Innovators Retreat
The Wire
JEIC’s 2025 retreat sparks change for Jewish day schools
Jewish Education Innovation Challenge (JEIC) 2025 Innovators Retreat in Seattle sparks new ideas for Jewish day school transformation and growth.
May. 28, 2025