Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore

As the oldest Jewish Community Center in North America, the JCC of Greater Baltimore aspires to remain a destination where all are welcome. It is a beneficiary agency of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. Every year, The Associated provides upwards of $5 million in support of the JCC operations at its two locations: the Rosenbloom Owings Mills and the Weinberg Park Heights JCC on the Goldsmith Campus. The JCC provides sports and wellness, arts and culture programming, teen leadership programs, J Camps, inclusion programming and more.