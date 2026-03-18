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Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore

As the oldest Jewish Community Center in North America, the JCC of Greater Baltimore aspires to remain a destination where all are welcome. It is a beneficiary agency of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. Every year, The Associated provides upwards of $5 million in support of the JCC operations at its two locations: the Rosenbloom Owings Mills and the Weinberg Park Heights JCC on the Goldsmith Campus. The JCC provides sports and wellness, arts and culture programming, teen leadership programs, J Camps, inclusion programming and more.
Paul Lurie
The Wire
JCC of Greater Baltimore announces Paul Lurie as its next CEO
“In every role I have held, I have sought to optimize operations, foster a positive organizational culture and drive impactful initiatives that embody our core Jewish values,” he said.
Aug. 15, 2025