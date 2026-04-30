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Brian Hauer begins role as chief experience officer at JCC of Greater Baltimore

Apr. 30, 2026
Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore
Brian Hauer. Credit: Courtesy.
Brian Hauer. Credit: Courtesy.
( Apr. 30, 2026 / The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore )

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hauer as its new chief experience officer.

In the role of CXO, he will lead the Center for Sports and Wellness, working in close partnership with an experienced team to build upon the organization’s strong foundation. His focus will include driving membership growth; strengthening engagement and retention; and advancing a comprehensive, forward-looking approach to programs and services. This includes identifying opportunities for continued evolution, as well as strategic investment to support the JCC’s long-term vision.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Hauer will also contribute to shaping organizational strategy and key decision-making. He will collaborate with colleagues and the JCC Board to enhance the organization’s growth, visibility and impact throughout the community.

Hauer brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across both for-profit and community-based sports and wellness organizations. Most recently, he served as executive director of operations for the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington’s branch in Bethesda, Md., where he led initiatives that significantly increased membership revenue and expanded community engagement through strategic partnerships and innovative programming. His prior experience includes leadership roles with Nava Health, the Y of Central Maryland, 24 Hour Fitness and Gold’s Gym.

A graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in Exercise Science, Hauer has long been driven by a commitment to community wellness. After time in the for-profit sector, he returned to mission-driven work seeking a deeper connection to purpose and impact—values that closely align with those of the JCC.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our team,” said Paul Lurie, chief executive officer. “His experience, leadership and passion for community wellness make him an outstanding addition to our organization. We look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

Hauer and his family are eager to become active members of the JCC community.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore
About & contact the publisher
Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore
As the oldest Jewish Community Center in North America, the JCC of Greater Baltimore aspires to remain a destination where all are welcome. It is a beneficiary agency of The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. Every year, The Associated provides upwards of $5 million in support of the JCC operations at its two locations: the Rosenbloom Owings Mills and the Weinberg Park Heights JCC on the Goldsmith Campus. The JCC provides sports and wellness, arts and culture programming, teen leadership programs, J Camps, inclusion programming and more.
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