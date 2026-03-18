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Jewish Grandparents Network

The Jewish Grandparents Network, started in 2017, is a national organization that educates, connects and supports grandparents as essential partners in enriching Jewish life.
Jewish Grandparents Network Global Program
The Wire
Learning Fest 2026, a global convening of Jewish grandparents, draws nearly 550 attendees
“Grandparents hold a unique place in many families; they are the keepers of stories and a bridge between the past and future,” said Debra (“Debs”) Weinberg, executive director of the Jewish Grandparents Network.
Jan. 30, 2026
Grandparents, Grandmother
The Wire
Jewish Grandparents Network announces new leaders Debra S. Weinberg and Richard N. Bernstein
The organization poised to grow its reach as more multi-generational families crave enriching, accessible Jewish family experiences.
Jul. 14, 2025