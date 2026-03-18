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Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news, briefs, features, opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Mikveh Israel Cemetery, Philadelphia
The Wire
JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin to speak on rise of antisemitism, ideologies behind it
The free event is hosted by Congregation Mikveh Israel in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia.
Dec. 9, 2025
Gabe Groisman
The Wire
JNS partners with ‘Standpoint’ and Gabe Groisman
The podcast will stream weekly on JNS, featuring leading voices worldwide.
Sep. 4, 2025
Yogalach Café in Pardes Hanna
The Wire
SparkIL loans boost Israeli small businesses, provide avenue for rebuilding Israel after Oct. 7
The peer-to-peer lending platform’s Emergency Loan Fund is helping sustain businesses until the return of more normal times, while also supporting businesses that have adapted their operations to address pressing needs in Israeli society.
Jan. 29, 2024
Sudan Supports Israel
The Wire
Former African slave leads solidarity march, meets with hostage families in Israel
“During the terrorist assault on my people in southern Sudan, in which millions of black Africans were slaughtered and enslaved by jihadists, only one nation—the Jewish State of Israel—helped us, with arms, tactical and military support,” Simon Deng said.
Dec. 21, 2023