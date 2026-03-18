The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news, briefs, features, opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
The peer-to-peer lending platform’s Emergency Loan Fund is helping sustain businesses until the return of more normal times, while also supporting businesses that have adapted their operations to address pressing needs in Israeli society.
“During the terrorist assault on my people in southern Sudan, in which millions of black Africans were slaughtered and enslaved by jihadists, only one nation—the Jewish State of Israel—helped us, with arms, tactical and military support,” Simon Deng said.